10 to Run in 2020 TCDSU Elections, With Three Uncontested Races

Ten candidates will fight for six positions in this year’s Trinity College Dublin Students’ Union (TCDSU) elections, with half of the races uncontested.

Ryan Carey, Eoin Hand and Harry Williams will all run for president, among a list of candidates announced on the steps of House Six tonight by TCDSU Education Officer Niamh McCay.

Carey, a final-year history student, is the union’s current gender equality officer and the founder and chair of Trinity’s Rover Scout Society. He previously served as faculty convenor for the Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hand is director of acapella group Trinitones and a former design officer with Trinity’s Music Society. He’s a final-year music and history of art and architecture student.

Williams, who is third year of world religions and theology, is tour secretary of Dublin University Hockey Club and a former project leader with social entrepreneurship society Enactus.

Megan O’Connor is the education race’s sole candidate. A final-year general nursing student, she currently serves as TCDSU off-campus officer.

Leah Keogh is the sole welfare candidate. Keogh is a final year social studies student and has been involved with TCDSU in many capacities, having acted as a class representative, chair of the Oversight Commission, and secretary of TCDSU council.

Philly Holmes, a final-year music student, is running against Hiram Harrington for communications and marketing officer. Holmes is a final year music student and is station manager at Trinity FM. He also serves as the technical officer for the Ents committee and the PRO for Dublin University DJ (DUDJ).

Harrington is a final-year student of film studies, and the editor of Trinity Film Review. They’re the former convenor of Trinity’s School of Creative Arts and serves as a member of DU Players’s festival subcommittee. They have also had past involvement in QSoc, as PRO and secretary, and serve on this year’s TCDSU communications and marketing team.

Hugh McInerney is running uncontested for the position of ents officer, marking a change in a race that last year saw three candidates battle it out for the role. McInerney, a final-year history student, currently serves as podcast editor for Trinity News and is a former chair of Trinity’s Film Society. He is the creator of popular Facebook page Trinity Truths.

There are two candidates in the race for editor of The University Times, the first time the paper has seen a race contested by members of staff. Cormac Watson, a third-year history and politics student and the current deputy editor of the paper, is running against Susie Crawford, a final year English student. Crawford is the current Radius editor of The University Times.