Body and Soul, Jonathan Waterlow and the Future of Farming: Your Week Ahead

It’s Week two, the evenings are getting longer and so too is the list of assignments and essays you have due in the coming weeks. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty of opportunities to cool off. Body and Soul Week, the week organised by Trinity College Students Union (TCDSU) to promote health, wellbeing and self-confidence, is this week, along with an impressive lineup of events to ease us back into the swing of things.

Monday

This year’s Body & Soul Week kicks off with a Tai Chi workshop. Recognised for its meditative qualities, this martial art is said to reduce stress-levels and aid mindfulness for participants. Comfortable clothes and shoes are advised. The class will begin at 11am in the Phil Conversation Room in the Graduates Memorial Building.

DU History will begin its term with a talk with historian Jonathan Waterlow, Oxford graduate and host of the podcast Voices in the Dark. He will speak to the society about his recent book entitled It’s Only a Joke, Comrade, which explores how hidden political satire helped Russian people survive life under Stalin’s rule. The talk will take place at 6pm in Room 3051 of the Arts Block. Society membership is not required.

Tuesday

In its inaugural paper-reading event of Hilary term, the Bram Stoker Club of the University Philosophical Society (the Phil) presents “An Alternative Ulster: Northern Ireland and the Troubles”. Delivered by Jules O’Toole, the talk will focus on how punk rock music permeated life in Northern Ireland during this period of civil unrest. The event will begin in the Graduates Memorial Building at 1pm. Society membership is not required.

At 2pm, a postgraduate seminar organised in conjunction with Trinity Long Room Hub Arts and Humanities Institute will focus on the impact on personal identity of childhood displacement of immigrants in ancient and contemporary society. This interdisciplinary event will take place in Trinity Long Room Hub. Admission. It is free of charge, but pre-registration through Eventbrite is advised.

Wednesday

In what was one of its most popular events last year, Trinity College Law Society (LawSoc) has brought back its Charity Concert. Grafton Street’s Lost Lane will play host to a great lineup of performers, including Trinity students Étáin and Eve Belle. All proceeds from the event will go to the charity Women’s Aid, which works to support victims of domestic abuse in Ireland. Tickets are available for €10 on Eventbrite. Doors open at 7pm, with the first act taking to the stage at 8pm.

Trinity Musical Theatre (TMT) and DU Players, two of College’s most active theatrical societies, will collaborate to present The Sound of Boozic. This unique event will put the cast members’ improvisational skills to the test as they pick their own characters out of a hat on the night. It will begin in Players Theatre at 9pm. Entry is €2.

Thursday

In its own distinctive take on the weekly coffee hours hosted by other societies on campus, Dublin University Agricultural Society has brought back “Journal ‘n’ Chill”. Seasoned student farmers are invited to Room Three of the Atrium at 6pm to discuss the most pressing issues facing the agricultural sector this week over a cup of Lyons tea. Members and non-members alike are welcome.

Friday

In aid of hospitals in the third world, Trinity Medical Overseas Voluntary Electives has organised the perfect event to end Dry January: a 20s-themed night out. The night will begin with a wine reception in the Graduates Memorial Building, followed by a night out in Krystle on Harcourt Street. Tickets are €7, and are available from the MOVE committee throughout the week. More information can be found on the TCD Move Facebook page.