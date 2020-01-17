Gardaí Launch Murder Inquiry After Death of Cork IT Student

A murder investigation is underway in Cork City following the tragic death of a 20-year-old studying in Cork Institute of Technology (CIT).

Cameron Blair, a second-year engineering student, was stabbed in the neck last night when a group of young men gatecrashed a house party he was attending. He was rushed to Cork University Hospital shortly after 9.20pm where he died from his injuries.

RTÉ reported that the death occurred just after 9pm in the house where he lived on Bandon Rd – a busy street that houses many students from CIT and University College Cork.

Blair, a talented sportsman known for his achievements playing for Bandon Rugby Club and Bandon Athletic Club, attended Bandon Grammar School and Hamilton High School and was from the village of Ballinascarthy in west Cork.

He is survived by his parents and younger brother.

Tributes from across the county have been pouring in following his death. CIT President Barry O’Connor said the entire CIT community is in shock at Cameron’s death “in such dreadful circumstances”.

He extended his “heartfelt sympathies” to Cameron’s family and friends and said counselling will be put in place for his classmates and fellow students.

In a statement, Bandon Grammar School said it had learned of Blair’s death with great regret. The school’s statement read: “Our school community is deeply affected, particularly senior students as the deceased still has family members in the school. The management and staff extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends.”

People have also taken to social media to offer their condolences: Bandon Rugby Club Chairman Dan Murphy said in a statement that the “tragedy will be felt far and wide but will be felt really deeply within our Club where Cameron was a very popular member and current player”.

“Cameron’s boyish smile and joy of life left a real indelible mark on anyone he met”, Murphy added.

Gardaí are conducting house-to-house inquiries and gathering CCTV footage. The scene remains sealed off for a forensic examination.