Hillary Clinton Becomes Chancellor of Queen’s University

Hillary Clinton has been appointed chancellor of Queen’s University Belfast, becoming the first woman to be appointed to the role.

Clinton, who received an honorary degree from Trinity in June 2018, will serve as chancellor of the university for the next five years, having been a frequent visitor to Northern Ireland over the years.

Clinton was the democratic candidate for the US presidential election in 2016. She is also a former secretary of state, former first lady, and senator.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the death of Dr Thomas J Moran – the chairman, president and chief executive of life insurance company Mutual of America – in 2018, the position of chancellor has been vacant.

Clinton’s husband Bill, who served as president of the USA from 1993 to 2001, was a long-time supporter of the peace process in Northern Ireland and was instrumental in negotiations for the Good Friday Agreement.

In a statement, Clinton said of her appointment: “It is a great privilege to become the chancellor of Queen’s University, a place I have great fondness for and have grown a strong relationship with over the years.”

“The university is making waves internationally for its research and impact and I am proud to be an ambassador and help grow its reputation for excellence”, she added

Stephen Prenter, the pro-chancellor of Queen’s and chair of the university’s governing senate, said he is delighted with Clinton’s appointment.

He said: “Secretary Clinton has made a considerable contribution to Northern Ireland and as an internationally recognised leader will be an incredible advocate for Queen’s and an inspirational role model for the Queen’s community.”

Clinton’s main duties will include presiding at degree congregations, acting as an ambassador to help “open doors” for the university and providing counsel and guidance to the vice chancellor and senior management.

The next graduation ceremonies that Clinton will be present are set to be held in the summer.

In 2018, Clinton was awarded an honorary degree from Trinity for her work in politics and women’s rights. In response, around 50 protestors gathered outside the Book of Kells to condemn her record on military intervention in the Middle East, Israel and what they called her “right-wing, racist and zero-tolerance criminal justice policies”.