In Collins Barracks, A Celebration of Trans Women and Non-Binary Femme Folk

In a celebratory project designed by young trans women in conjunction with the Stairlings Collective, the interior courtyard of Collins Barracks will be illuminated by images of trans women and non-binary, femme-identifying people. Conceived to consolidate the movements made towards more positive representation in Ireland today, the exhibition of photos is linked to international event Herstory Ireland.

In the face of exclusion and discrimination, this community of women have banded together in order to inspire hope and confidence and cherish relationships with members of their community. This community spirit is something that the collective wishes to recognise and honour with this event, affirming the place of women in society and the developments made to sustain positive representation. It is a tangible confirmation of the community’s wish to support and nurture their younger generation, as they set out to forge a fulfilling existence in modern Ireland.

The arresting images will depict the variegated and diverse community of women in Irish society who have faced incredible adversity, hardship, exclusion and invisibility. Striking intimacies arise between the viewer and the subject of the image – the spectacle should act as a jubilation of the perseverance, strength and tenacity of these women. The display will run for one night only, with the images presented from 7pm to 9pm.

Presented by the Stairlings Collective, this exhibition should demarcate the progression of our treatment of trans women in Ireland today. The collective involves themselves with the research of LGBTQ+ history in Ireland, exploring the living histories of LGBTQ+ people residing in Ireland today by imparting their own experiences to each other. The project integrates various generations, who attempt to provide support to each other through their lived experiences.

The collective was initiated by visual artist Alisha Doody in 2018, and is supported by both BelongTo and the Trans Equality Network. Artists Jules Farrell and Alexandra Hall have dedicated themselves to the conception and creation of this work, and they are central to the project. The exhibition will be begin tomorrow evening at 7pm. Admission is free.