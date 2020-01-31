Kick February Off With a Fabulous Day at the Market

Markets around this kind of year can be blustery and cold. If you are looking for a warm, indoor alternative, the Dublin February Market is the place to be when a new month begins tomorrow. The market will be held in the George on tomorrow between 12pm and 6pm. It is hosted by A Fabulous Market, which has organised regular markets across Dublin since 2016. This flea market brings together creations from Irish designers, makers and collectors under one roof, which normally houses partygoers till the wee hours.

In an email, a spokesperson for A Fabulous Market stated that “it’s been great to bring a fab selection of creative people to one of the best party venues in the city”. The market is set to be the perfect place for students to pick up some new outfits to kick off the new term, and the new decade, in style.

This market is particularly fabulous because attendees will be able to listen to live music performed on the stage throughout the day. While the market enables local businesses to sell their goods, it will also give a platform to local musicians. For a particularly quirky experience, the founders of the market have enlisted a “ukulele group from Terenure called RUGS”.

The bar is open throughout the day, so attendees are welcome to sip a frosty beverage while browsing the various goods in a deliciously warm environment. While the event facilitates the buying and selling of fashion must-haves, the organisers are keen to stress the variety of goods available at Dublin February Market. “Everything from sustainable fashion, vegan treats, home wear, jewellery, and LGBT items” will be on sale. You can even get a tarot reading. Perhaps it will give you inspiration for what to buy – or it could send you running to the bar.

The name is apt for this unique market – it is set to be a fabulous day out. The Dublin February Market is a great way to support small, local businesses and meet people in a handy central Dublin location, without having to worry about the weather.