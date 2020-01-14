New College Deal With UPS to Create European Internships for Students

Trinity has announced a five-year partnership with courier service provider UPS that will see the creation of student internships across Europe and the introduction of a mini distribution centre for deliveries on campus.

As part of the initiative, Trinity students and staff will be able to collect their online shopping parcels on campus at any time of day or night from newly installed lockers operated by Parcel Motel, a UPS company.

The agreement will also involve the establishment of programmes designed to “generate ideas for the future”, including sustainable delivery initiatives to reduce traffic in Dublin.

Provost Patrick Prendergast said in a press statement: “Trinity’s steadfast commitment to sustainability is driven by both staff and students, from research and education programmes to practical campus initiatives.”

“This partnership with UPS will benefit the college community, both with the installation of the new parcel delivery solutions on campus and for students to participate in valuable internship and employment opportunities at UPS”, he said.

As part of the collaboration, a UPS “urban eco package hub” will be set up on campus as a mini distribution centre for parcel deliveries.

UPS has operated a similar eco package hub on Wolfe Tone St since 2017. The hub allows the company to make up to 720 delivery stops a day via more environmentally-friendly vehicles in Dublin. Through these hubs, UPS says it has eliminated the use of five diesel delivery vehicles in the city centre, easing congestion and reducing CO2 emissions by up to 45 per cent.

In a press statement, UPS Ireland country manager Andy Smith said: “UPS is committed to addressing the environmental challenges facing the logistics sector by partnering with influential organisations. This collaboration with Trinity College Dublin will help us deliver a more sustainable future for Dublin, reducing carbon emissions on campus and in the city, while inspiring students to develop ideas that will benefit the local community for years to come.”

UPS has developed these “last mile” delivery solutions in response to the rise in e-commerce, which has led to an increase in residential delivery stops, causing challenges in busy urban cities.

Trinity students will also have the opportunity to participate in UPS internships and graduate programmes at any of the company’s European locations, as well as a range of sustainability workshops and projects

Trinity ranks 10th worldwide in the 2019 Times Higher Education ranking for the UN Sustainable Development Goal of Climate Action. It was the first Irish university to join the International Sustainable Campus Network, and launched Ireland’s first deposit-return coffee cup scheme this year in collaboration with Dublin City Council and Dublin City University.