Politics, KPOP and Package-less Cosmetics: Your Week Ahead

Welcome back! We’re all coming off the back of five weeks of rest, relaxation and realising that we’re one term closer to graduating. While the rest of us were busy catching up on sleep for the last five weeks, College’s societies were putting together a jam-packed term of social events. So while you’re still getting your ahead around your new timetable, take a break to see what your favourite societies have got up their sleeve this term.

Monday

Doing its part to combat climate change, popular Dublin cosmetic chain Lush will host a workshop on zero-waste cosmetic products. In recognition that the cosmetics industry is one of the largest users of plastic packaging, Lush staff will showcase some of their bestselling packaging-free soaps, shampoo bars and skincare products and advise on how best to introduce them to your skincare routine. Entry on the night will cost €6.75, and will include a free vintage knot wrap and shampoo bar. The event begins at 7pm in the Lush store on Grafton St.

Tuesday

With a long-awaited general election looming, Trinity Politics Society will provide a solution for those still unsure of how they will vote. Its annual Mock Dáil will gather in the same room the youth leaders of some of the country’s biggest political parties. Chaired by auditor Harry Humes, the event will allow each party representative to speak on a wide range of topics facing student voters. It kicks off at 6pm in the Graduates Memorial Building (GMB).

Additionally, in what has already been a hectic year for world news, you could be forgiven for forgetting that we are living in the centenary of the “Fichidi Scairteacha”, or “Roaring 20s”. To usher in the new decade, An Chumann Gaelach will pay homage to the Jazz Age with a good, old fashioned 1920s-themed night out in the glamorous Club an Chonradh on Harcourt St where entry, as always, is completely free. Have your slacks and flapper dresses at the ready!

Wednesday

Continuing the election discourse, the College Historical Society (the Hist) will present a timely debate on the Fine Gael-inspired motion: “This House Believes that There is a Future to Look Forward To.” At a time when electoral shocks are the norm, speakers will consider what is in store for the country after February 8th. The debate will begin at 7.30pm in the GMB and membership can be bought on the door for €6.

Dublin University Dance (DU Dance) is back with its jam-packed timetable of dance classes, with a new addition to its timetable: KPOP. Run in collaboration with Trinity Korean Society, the classes will allow attendees to learn the sharp dance moves popularised by the growth of the Korean pop movement. The class will begin at 7pm in Room 3074 in the Arts Block, at a cost of €3 for members and €5 for non-members.

Thursday

Dublin University Alternative Music Society and Trinity Q-Soc will kick off the term with an Open Mic night. This collaborative event will be free for both members and non-members.

Meanwhile, Trinity Literary Society will host award-winning author Kevin Power to give a Creative Writing Workshop in Room 5033 of the Arts Block at 7pm. Power, who is assistant professor of literary practice in the Oscar Wilde Centre, will provide useful advice to those hoping to pursue a career in creative writing. Attendees are advised to bring their own writing materials to the event. Society membership is not required.

Friday

While we’ve all been out celebrating the beginning of a new decade, we may have forgotten that in the Chinese tradition this is the Year of the Rat. Friday is Chinese New Year, and to mark it Trinity Chinese Society invites its members to the Global Room to watch the Chinese New Year Gala live from China. From 12pm, traditional Chinese New Year food will be served. Society membership is required.