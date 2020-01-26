Rachel Burns Hat-Trick Sees Ladies Hockey Overcome Genesis

Dublin University Ladies Hockey Club (DULHC) co-captain Rachel Burns was the catalyst in her side’s 3-1 win against Genesis on Saturday afternoon, scoring all three Trinity goals en route to their seventh win this season in the Leinster League Division 1.

The game began tentatively, with both sides struggling to create any chances of note. DULHC’s game plan was clear, however, as they dominated possession in the early proceedings. The first half chance of the game came after 17 minutes: Trinity’s Erica Markey played a precise through ball into the D, but the Trinity attackers couldn’t get to the end of it, with the ball rolling harmlessly out of play.

The second quarter continued much like the first: Genesis struggled to get on the ball while Trinity struggled to create clear-cut chances. The deadlock was broken after 29 minutes, however. Ailish Long played a superb ball to leave Sarah Whelan one-on-one with Susan Peters in the Genesis goal. Peters was equal to the task, but the rebound found its way to Burns for an easy finish, drawing first blood for Trinity.

Not a minute later, Trinity’s lead was doubled. Burns was quick to capitalise on a loose ball around the D, before she feigned a shot to send Peters the wrong way and strike home into an open goal, bringing her tally up to two.

Genesis began the second half with an attacking intent that they been lacking in the opening quarters. They were immediately rewarded. A quickly taken free from Evonne O’Farrell caught the Trinity defenders off guard before she crossed to Ali Farrell, who emphatically struck the ball past Iseult Cambay in the Trinity goal.

Trinity’s two-goal cushion was restored almost immediately afterwards, however. A sparkling run from Markey saw the Trinity co-captain beat several Genesis players. The Trinity offence found themselves three-on-one with only Peters in the Genesis goal. With choices either side of her, she unselfishly laid the ball off to Burns on her left, who completed her hattrick with relative ease.

Trinity were now looking more assured in their attack, and once more Genesis found themselves struggling to maintain possession. A long range shot from Trinity’s Alex Burns whistled wide on 51 minutes, rounding off an eventful third quarter.

Burns almost had her fourth of the game after 58 minutes. Burns had the ball in the net, but the referee had already blown for a Trinity free, much to the disappointment of coach Brian Scully on the side-line.

Trinity’s Annie Lord had a number of chances minutes later, but a save from Peters and an excellent interception from Aoife Henry kept the lead at two goals. Several Genesis short corners in the dying moments saw the home side push for a late response, but Trinity held fast. The whistle blew, confirming Trinity’s 3-1 victory.

This win leaves Trinity tied in second with Monkstown on 22 points, and a daunting eight points behind league leaders Corinthians. They will be looking to keep up their recent good form as they enter the latter half of the season in order to challenge Corinthians and retain their title.