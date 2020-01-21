Six DUFC Men players included in Under-20 Six Nations Squad

Six Dublin University Football Club (DUFC) Men players have been named in the Ireland panel who are to compete at the under-20 2020 Six Nations Championship.

Thomas Clarkson, Joe McCarthy, Alex Soroka, Anthony Ryan, Luis Faria and Max O’Reilly were all included in the squad of 37 players announced by head coach Noel McNamara today.

Clarkson is in the squad for a second run running, after playing a key role in Ireland’s Grand Slam triumph in the 2019 Six Nations. He started all five matches of the campaign last year.

Clarkson also captained the under-20 side in a warm-up match last month against Munster’s development side.

Speaking after the announcement of the panel, McNamara said: “It’s always a very exciting time for these young players when the Six Nations comes around. We have been working through the selection process since last year, which has culminated in today’s 37-man squad announcement.”

“It was a tough selection and there are a number of players who are unlucky to miss out”, he added.

Speaking to The University Times on the inclusion of the Trinity clubmen in the squad, DUFC head coach Tony Smeeth said: “It’s great. That’s what we’re here for, to develop players and win games.”

Ireland will begin their Six Nations campaign against Scotland in Irish Independence Park, Cork City, on Friday week.

Last year, DUFC’s Rob Russell, Liam Turner, Ryan Baird and Giuseppe Coyne, along with Clarkson, were part of the Ireland squad that secured the 2019 championship after a 26-17 victory over Wales.

DUFC have enjoyed mixed fortunes on the pitch this season: they currently sit ninth in the All-Ireland League Division 1A table. They face Clontarf away from home this Saturday.