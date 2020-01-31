VDP’s Herculean Panto Muscles Its Way Onto Belvedere Stage

In what is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the college calendar, Trinity Vincent de Paul (VDP) is back with its annual panto. The word “pantomime” instantly conjures up a mental image of loud colours, Christmas music and chants of “oh no you didn’t!”. The VDP Panto is different. Staged in February every year, it is the product of months of rehearsals held under the direction of Trinity VDP members with the co-operation of their talented co-stars.

This year’s panto, produced by Ali McIntyre, is a reinvented stage version of the 1997 Disney film Hercules. In an email statement to The University Times, McIntyre captures effectively the infectious enthusiasm for which the annual panto and its participants are so well-known: “The excitement felt backstage is simply magical; for the entirety of the weekend the children and adults are made feel like superstars.”

The VDP Panto, long an institution among Trinity students, helps many to dip their toes into volunteering with the organisation for the first time. McIntyre notes that it often becomes “a sought-after escape from the stress that tough assignments and looming deadlines bring”. She credits the commitment and dedication of the student volunteers for the smooth running of the show year on year, but without a doubt it is the children who are the true stars of the show. According to her, the children are encouraged by the students to “feel special and proud of themselves for battling stage fright, remembering lines and dancing their socks off”.

Set on Mount Olympus in Greece, this year’s show will follow the journey of Hercules, son of the ruler of the Greek gods, who becomes a social outcast due to his superhuman strength. It is a classic Greek myth of love and loss as interpreted by this year’s VDP directors, and executed by the talented cast of volunteers and children.

The show will take place at 6pm on Saturday, February 1st and Sunday, February 2nd in the O’Reilly Theatre in Belvedere College. Doors open at 6pm each night, with the show beginning at 6.30pm. Tickets are €10 and can be bought through the Trinity VDP Facebook page.