Camógs Claim Championship Glory With Win Over UCD

Trinity Camogie overcame the challenge of University College Dublin (UCD) to claim the Fr Meachair Cup in emphatic fashion this afternoon, capping off a hugely impressive season with a 0-13 to 0-8 victory at the Waterford IT Arena.

As was so often the case this year, Laura Stack stole the show. In a performance stunning even by her own standards, the half-forward scored 12 of Trinity’s 13 scores over the 60 minutes.

UCD showed some early promise by taking the lead early on – Aimee Hanrahan’s points were crucial to their challenge in the first half. However, Stack’s accuracy from the dead ball meant that Trinity carried a narrow 0-7 to 0-6 lead into the second half.

ADVERTISEMENT

UCD’s Anna Geraghty levelled things up directly after the restart, but it didn’t last long, as Trinity began to find their groove. Aoife Stack popped up with a score of her own for Trinity, while Laura continued to add scores with ease. When the final whistle blew, Trinity’s camógs held a commanding five-point lead and the trophy was theirs.

Trinity were relentless from the off and seemed determined to secure the win after the disappointment of last year’s defeat to Athlone. They were undoubtedly helped by UCD’s indiscipline, but after winning six championship matches in a row, it would be unfair to take anything away from this Trinity side.

In an email statement to The University Times, Trinity co-captain Juliette O’Flynn heaped praise on the panel and the management staff: “Massive thanks has to go to our managers Shane and Ailbhe noonan for all the work they’ve put into our team the last three years, it would not have been possible without them.”

O’Flynn said the side are “so happy since we had lost [last] year! Heather and I couldn’t be more proud of every single girl as every one of them but their body on the line and played as though it was their last match”.

Singling out the unassailable Stack, O’Flynn added: “Laura Stack, got man of the match for an unbelievable performance for her freetaking.”

The victory means that Trinity will now move up a grade and play in the Purcell Cup championship next season.