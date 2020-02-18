Climbing Cub Claim Silver Medal At Climbing Intervarsities

Dublin University Climbing Club (DUCC) secured a silver medal this weekend at the 2020 Climbing Intervarsities, after finishing second overall at the event hosted by Dublin City University (DCU).

DCU welcomed over 200 climbers to their Glasnevin campus, with participants competing in advanced and fresher categories. Both categories involved saw climbers navigate 30 boulder problems, while those in the advanced category also competed in a lead climbing competition. Freshers also partook in a top lead climbing challenge.

DUCC’s top performers were Conor Orr, Mark Scalon, Alice Dolan and Jack MacNamara – they all reached the finals of their respective grades and helped Trinity to their second place finish.

Dolan performed well in the female advanced category, scoring 590 points on her way to a fifth place finish. DUCC pointed highest in the combined scoring in the category.

Orr and Scanlon both compete in the male advanced category. The latter claimed a gold medal, scoring 599 points with his climb. Orr finished third behind his clubmate, scoring a total of 597 points. DUCC registered the highest combined score in the male advanced category.

MacNamara was DUCC’s best performing fresher, finishing in third place – he scored 595 points after his climb. His performance helped DUCC in achieving the second place in the overall scoring in the category.

DUCC were ultimately beaten to the overall intervarsity title by University College Cork (UCC). Trinity finished above NUI Galway, who claimed the bronze medal.

Bea Jackson, the club’s outdoor training officer, said in an email statement to The University Times: “We are delighted with this year’s intervarsity results, with a number of our members reaching the finals. This is a great result and we will hopefully perform well at next weekend’s colours competition.”