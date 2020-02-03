The University Times
All Sections
News
The Latest
Fate of Business School Plaza Up in the Air
Micheál Martin Repeats Promise of New Higher Education Department
Trinity Needs a New Senior Digital Officer, Says IT Review
SEE ALL NEWS
In Focus
Ahead of an Election, Research Becomes Political
Bringing a Classical Discipline Into the 21st Century
More Stories
Idir Cruthaíocht Agus Rialacha: Laochra Nua-Aimseartha Foclóireachta
Impeachments, Referendums and a Boardroom Scandal: 10 Years at The University Times
On Alzheimer’s Treatment, Researchers Say Music May Be Key
SEE ALL IN FOCUS
More from In Focus
Interviews
Opinion
In College’s Strategic Plan, an Unspoken Priority: Rankings
At Funding-Heavy Third-Level Debate, More Squabbles than Solutions
More Opinions
Want Politicians to Act Like Humans? Stop Treating Them Like Robots
With Election Pressure Off, McInerney Talks Up ‘Approachable’ Ents
In Election, a Simple Message to Politicians: Don’t Fail Third-Level
SEE ALL IN OPINION
More from Opinion
Columns
Editorials
Profiles
Op-Eds
Love Interest
Sport
Collingwood Cup Quarter-Finals: In Preview
A Coin Toss, a Frozen Pitch and a Loanee Striker: Trinity’s 1979 Collingwood Glory
More Sport
Meteors Bounce Back From Cup Final Heartbreak With Classy Mystics Win
From Brighton to a UCC Collingwood Campaign: Meet Rian O’Sullivan
Ahead of a Pivotal Quarter-Final, In-Form Women’s Soccer Aim for Glory
SEE ALL IN SPORT
More from Sport
Rugby
Soccer
Rowing
Fencing
Magazine
The Brexit Accountability Project
Snapmaps: Less Selfie, More Dystopian Self-Surveillance
More Magazine
займ на карту
Ireland’s Next Kingmaker?
Not for the Faint-Hearted
Broken Social Scene
SEE ALL IN MAG
More from Mag
Fashion
Music
Radius
ALL
SECTIONS
News
In Focus
Comment & Analysis
Editorials
Columns
Op-Eds
Contributions
Profiles
Love Interest
Sport
Radius
Magazine
Collingwood Cup 2020
Feb 3, 2020
Live:
Collingwood Cup: DUAFC vs UCC
Donal MacNamee, Cormac Watson and Barry Murphy bring you all the action as DUAFC get their Collingwood Cup campaign underway against UCC.
Sign Up to Our Weekly Newsletters
Get The University Times into your inbox twice a week.
Email Address
Editors' Picks
Research, Ratios and Postgraduates at Heart of Trinity’s New Strategic Plan
The Brexit Accountability Project
‘You Didn’t See the Fucking Movie’: When Abel Ferrara Came to Trinity
In College’s Strategic Plan, an Unspoken Priority: Rankings
At Funding-Heavy Third-Level Debate, More Squabbles than Solutions
Collingwood Cup Quarter-Finals: In Preview
More Collingwood Cup Coverage
Sport
Collingwood Cup Quarter-Finals: In Preview
Sport
A Coin Toss, a Frozen Pitch and a Loanee Striker: Trinity’s 1979 Collingwood Glory
Sport
From Brighton to a UCC Collingwood Campaign: Meet Rian O’Sullivan
Sport
Meet the Man Leading DUAFC into the Collingwood Cup
The University Times
About
Staff
Editorial and Ethics Policy
Contribute