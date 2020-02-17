Analysis
Dining Hall Hustings Foretells Exacting Debate Over TCDSU Axioms
Analysis
Plans and Policies Crucial in Contested Editor Race
Analysis
Financial Gains Soften Ground for TCDSU Communications Candidates
Analysis
With Election Pressure Off, McInerney Talks Up ‘Approachable’ Ents
Analysis
Sole Welfare Candidate Leah Keogh Puts Student Hardship in the Spotlight
Analysis
Education Candidate O’Connor Keeps it Local, Despite Third-Level Funding Crisis
Analysis
In Presidential Race, a Familiar Choice: Micro or Macro
News
10 to Run in 2020 TCDSU Elections, With Three Uncontested Races