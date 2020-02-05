DJ Seinfeld Franc Moody and Rejjie Snow Among First Trinity Ball Acts

DJ Seinfeld and London disco-funk duo Franc Moody are the first two confirmed acts to play at this year’s Trinity Ball, The University Times can reveal.

This year’s ball will take place on April 17th.

Trinity News tonight reported that Irish rapper Rejjie Snow is the third act who will play the ball.

In an email statement to The University Times, Trinity College Dublin Students’ Union Ents officer Judith Robinson said: “We have a fantastic lineup for the ball this year, with a huge variety of genres. I’m extremely happy with it, and I know that students will be happy too!”

Barcelona-based DJ Seinfeld, real name Armand Jakobsson and also known as Rimbaudian and Birds of Sweden, began making music in Edinburgh as a side project while studying there. A native of Malmo, Sweden, Jakobsson initially didn’t claim ownership of the music he published online, but when several record labels took interest in the mystery producer, DJ Seinfeld was born.

Despite being initially lumped in with irreverent producers such as DJ Boring and Ross From Friends, his early EPs received positive feedback, and he made his full-length debut Time Spent Away from U in 2017, followed by an entry of the DJ-Kicks mix series in 2018.

His track “U”, which samples Bob Geldof’s account of his split with his wife, has over four million streams on Spotify. His latest offering, Parallax EP, was released in October last year.

Franc Moody is made up of Londoners Ned Franc and Jon Moody, who return to Dublin for Trinity Ball having played in the city several times already. The electrofunk act have been compared to the likes of Daft Punk, and have racked up over 10 million streams on their top hits, “Dopamine” and “Dance Moves”.

The duo will play the Button Factory in Temple Bar later this month. Their latest single, “Skin on Skin”, was released last month.

In recent years, Trinity Ball has provided a platform for up-and-coming artists, such as Stormzy and Section Boys, who have subsequently gone on to become household names.

In 2018, students launched a petition to change the date of the 2019 ball due to concerns that it fell too close to exams. The revised academic structure meant that the ball was closer to exam time than in previous years.

Some 26 students were detained and searched by undercover Gardaí on suspicion of drug possession and supplying at the 2019 Trinity Ball

The Irish Sun reported that €1,400 worth of drugs were seized by officers posing as students. The drugs seized included cocaine, ketamine and MDMA. Three were searched on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply and the 21 others on suspicion of possessing drugs.