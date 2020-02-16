Gardening, Veganism and the Fashion Show Returns: Your (Green) Week Ahead

So far this term we’ve had whole weeks dedicated to charity and the arts, but this week climate issues and culinary environmentalism will take centre stage as Trinity Green Week lands on campus. Learn how to clean up your dietary act, tackle the plastic menace or simply get some tips on the best vegan eats round town. There’s an event for every budding environmentalist out there.

Monday

On Monday at 5pm, Trinity’s Vegan Society is offering a culinary adventure as it takes you on a tour of six of the best vegan eateries in town. The vegan “food crawl” will take you from Smithfields to Temple Bar as the society shows you just how easy eating out as a vegan really is. Tickets are only €5, but with only 25 places available it is worth reserving your spot now.

Tuesday

Not everyone is naturally green-fingered, and some people believe themselves cursed when it comes to seed ownership. However, Trinity’s Environmental Society and Botanical Society are here to help you hone in on your horticulture as they bring you an event that would make any gardener wet their plants. Learn how to save seeds and grow your own vegetables – no matter how small your gardening space. The evening will culminate with a screening of the Emmy-nominated documentary Seed: The Untold Story, about seed keepers and the importance of their role for saving our natural fauna. The event begins at 5pm in the Simon Perry Building, and is free.

Wednesday

For the music-lovers among you, the return of the TradSoc recitals are sure to brighten your week. At 7pm, the doors to the College Chapel will open to the 2019 TG4 Ceoltóir Óg na Bliana (Young Musician of the Year), Conor Connolly. Student tickets are only €3 and the concert will be followed by a musical after party in Chaplins.

If anyone missed out on the Valentine’s love last week, then Europa Society has got you covered. At 5pm, it will host a romantic night of chocolate-tasting and games in the Global Room. Could this be the place you finally meet your true love? Well you’ll only know if you go!

Thursday

The long-awaited annual fashion show returns on Thursday evening to blow our fashion-conscious minds once more. This year, the show is inspired by Francois Hardy’s record Le temps de l’amour – it’s sure to be as chic as it sounds. The €14 ticket is available online with an additional booking fee and includes pre-show drinks, a free gift bag and entrance to the after party.

For anyone struggling to balance culinary inspiration with environmental responsibility, DU Food & Drink has paired up with Trinity Green Campus to help you out. At 6pm, experienced chef Rozanne Stevens will take you through a series of cheap, delicious, healthy and environmentally friendly recipes, as well as showing easy ways to compost and reduce overall plastic waste. Do your bit for the environment and head over to the Pavilion Bar for an evening of delicious tasters and guilt free recipes.

Friday

To round off Green Week, Trinity’s Geography Society, Environmental Society and TCD Plastic Free have teamed up to present a talk on microplastics with Lily Stuart. A Trinity graduate, Stuart recently embarked on an “eXXpedition” cruise – an all-female cruise that looked into the effects of microplastics on the world’s oceans. The talk will take place at 1pm in the Haughton Lecture Theatre in the Museum Building.