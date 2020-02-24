TCDSU Elections 2020
Feb 24, 2020

Live: Halls Hustings

‘No Way’ UCD Will Back Down on Rent Hikes, Says President
Harry Williams Heats Up Cooling Campaign With Microwave Stunt
Volleyball Shock UCD in Premier Division Colours Victory
TCDSU is Inherently Political – This Election Period Has Proved It
A Proactive Protest Shows How Students Can Ward Off Rent Hikes
Eoin Hand to Claim TCDSU Presidency, With Watson to Win University Times

News

News

Editorial

News

Harry Williams Scraps Society Promises After CSC Takes ‘Offence’
Analysis

No Clear Winner, as Presidential Candidates Fail to Convince at Media Hustings
News

Presidential Candidate Carey Gets Strike Over Lunchtime Break
News

Eoin Hand Vows to Oppose Creative Arts Relocation if President
News

Presidential Candidate Carey Says Union Suffering a ‘Lack of Change’