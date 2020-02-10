Photography, Valentine’s and the Trinity Arts Festival: Your Week Ahead

It’s been a dramatic and busy weekend of elections and storms, but campus isn’t set to calm down just yet, as Trinity Arts Festival (TAF) returns once more. From talks and workshops to concerts, there won’t be a dull moment this week. The full event list is available on TAF’s Facebook page, but here’s a taste of what to expect from campus this week.

Monday

After a serious weekend of election fever, Trinity College Law Society (LawSoc) are here to help you lighten up once again with its comedy debate: “This house believes the Hamilton performs no valuable function.” Starting at 2pm in the Graduates Memorial Building (GMB), the debate will see and lecturers going head to head, clashing over the merits of this iconic campus building.

If you’ve caught the comedy bug and you want to try it for yourself, then head over to Room 50 in the Atrium at 4pm for the TAF Comedy Workshop. The event will be run by Trinity’s own Improv She Wrote, who will help you unlock your very own inner comedic genius.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday

At 2pm in the University Philosophical Society (the Phil) Conversation Room, TAF is getting environmental. Speakers Geraldine Carton and Taz Kelleher of Sustainable Fashion Dublin will explore the ways you can make your fashion choices more environmentally friendly. A swap shop will follow the talk to give you the chance to get a free and sustainable wardrobe update.

In the evening, the much-beloved TAF Murder Mystery returns. The backdrop is a star-studded baby shower hosted by Grimes and Elon Musk. But when death comes knocking, guests will have to interrogate the celebrities to identify the culprit. The event will kick off at 8pm in 14 Henrietta St and includes a drinks reception. Tickets are free and will be available on Tuesday in the Arts Block.

Wednesday

DU History is bringing some romance to the Arts Block with its debate over history’s greatest date. Pop along to the Jonathon Swift lecture theatre at 6pm and be seduced by the historical knowledge of Alan Kelly, Tenaya Jorgensen and Daryl Hendley Rooney, all of whom will be vying to win your heart on behalf of their chosen historical figure. Valentine’s Day might be in the near future, but this week you might discover your true love is actually in the past.

Thursday

Dublin University Photography Association (DUPA) is hosting an exhibition of student photography based on the theme of nightlife. The event will take place in the College Historical Society (the Hist) Recreation Room at 6pm and will be followed by a drinks reception in the Hist Conversation Room.

In one of the many TAF talks of the week, the Players Theatre will host comedians Tony Cantwell and Hannah Mamalis at 4pm. Cantwell is known for his viral videos and has recently started a new podcast called Tony Cantwell’s Shitshow</em<. Meanwhile, Mamalis’s show, Symphony of Worms opened at last year’s Dublin Fringe Festival, where it won the Spirit of Wit Award.

Friday

It’s Valentine’s Day. Love is in the air (or it could be), and on this day of love, TAF is here to bring you the biggest and most romantic night of your life. It’s Valentine’s Prom! So find the perfect prom dress, dig out that suit, head to Bello Bar for 8pm and let yourself get caught up in a high-school romance. With music from Banríon, Isaac Jones and Cooks But We’re Chefs, there’s no better way to round off the week than this fabulous night out. Tickets are free but limited, so to avoid heartbreak pick yours up on Friday in the Arts Block.