Quizzing, Lenny Abrahamson and a Dance Extravaganza: Your Week Ahead

It might not be sunny outside, but this week the charity fundraising extravaganza that is Raise and Give (RAG) Week is here to brighten your week around college. With quizzes, bingo, raves and even a coffee morning to clear your hangover, there really is an event for everyone. And with all the money raised going to charity, this week offers ample opportunity for some guilt-free fun. Make sure to check out the Trinity College Dublin Students’ Union (TCDSU) RAG Week 2020 Facebook page for information on even more events throughout the week.

Monday

This year’s RAG Week is set to begin with a buzz, as Trinity Ents, the Graduate Students’ Union (GSU) and Trinity Free Legal Advice Centre (FLAC) all team up to bring you the Big Fat Quiz of the Year. The quiz takes place at 8pm in the Dining Room and is open to teams of four. With a Trinity Ball ticket up for grabs for each member of the winning team and a whole host of other prizes, it’s not to be missed.

Alternatively, for anyone aching to know more about the upcoming adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People, Trinity College Law Society (LawSoc) has got you covered. On Monday at 6pm the society welcomes the director of the series, Oscar-nominated director Lenny Abrahamson, to the Robert Emmet Theatre, where he will receive the Trinity College Praeses Elit Award 2020.

Tuesday

Tuesday night sees the return of an annual RAG Week favourite, Trinity’s Best Dance Crew. Come watch all your favourite societies step up and get down on stage in the Button Factory in aid of the Dublin Simon Community. Early bird tickets are available online for €10 and the price includes admission to an afterparty in the Workman’s Club.

If dance doesn’t take your fancy this week, then perhaps comedy will. DU Comedy and Q Soc have teamed up with the comedy club Token Straight to bring you a night of laughs in Chaplins Bar from 8.30pm.

Wednesday

For those of you who really want to get wild, Trinity Ents and VDP are hosting the first ever RAG Week Rave in the Grand Social. Throughout the night, the DJs will take you on a musical journey through the rave scenes of Ireland, the UK and Germany. Lost on what to wear? Never fear: a special quiz has been designed to help you connect with your inner raver and identify your ultimate rave-appropriate look. Early bird tickets are available online for just €8, so get them before they’re gone.

Thursday

Knock at the door, it’s RAG Week day four. On Thursday, Suas Trinity, Trinity Ents and the GSU are collaborating to bring you a huge international-themed extravaganza, Bingo Loco-Location. It’s the game you know, but not quite the way your gran plays it. This RAG Week special has everything from lip-sync battles to dance offs and a winning prize of a trip for two to Lisbon. Tickets are €16 and are already selling fast, so what are you waiting for?

If the madness of RAG Week is getting to you and you’re craving some calm vibes, DU Food and Drink has the answer. Its New Members Coffee Morning takes place at 11am in the Global Room and gives you a chance to wind down with some tasty treats and lovely chats. The event is free to members. If you’re not already a member, you can sign up on the day for just €3.

Friday

To round off the fabulous week of fundraising fun, we have a classic Pav Friday with a RAG Week twist. The event encompasses everything you know and love about Pav Fridays, as well as ample opportunities to give those last few donations to the amazing charities being supported this year.