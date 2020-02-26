Trinity Boxers Impress at Charity Fight Night in Exam Hall

Dublin University Boxing Club (DUBC) hosted a full cohort of exhibition matches last night in the pristine surroundings of the Exam Hall in Front Square, with boxers from Trinity and University College Dublin (UCD) going head to head in the ring.

The event was held to raise funds for the Meningitis Research Foundation. The late Gemma McGee, a former captain of DUBC, passed away in August 2018 after suffering from the illness.

The charity fight night saw 11 bouts take place overall. DUBC boxers Ellie O’Neill and Aurora Poletti got proceedings underway, treating onlookers to a fluid and closely fought three rounds of fighting. O’Neill was more economical, choosing her moment to go on the offensive to great effect. Poletti grew into the bout, finishing strongly to counter O’Neill’s advances.

Other highlights of the evening included a fight between Katie Rock, the daughter of European middleweight champion Jim Rock, and Liana Paraschaki, the current captain of DUBC.

The final fight on the card saw captain of DUBC Declan Garvey face off against UCD’s Steve O’Brien. The bout garnered an audible response from the crowd, with both fighters enjoying spells of dominance over the course of the three rounds. In keeping with the spirit of evening – DUBC coach Conor Garvin spoke of people coming together “in sport and in friendship” – the contest was ruled a tie.

Paraschaki was awarded the Gemma McGee Memorial Trophy by parents Rosaleen and John McGee at the end of the night. Speaking after the event, Paraschaki said: “I would like to thank everyone so much for attending, it was a very important event from us.”

“We will try to keep it up for Gemma’s memory, for every single year. It was so much fun getting in the ring, and it is for a good cause”, she added.