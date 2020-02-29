Women’s Soccer League Campaign Ends in Semi-Final Defeat at DCU

Trinity Women’s Soccer were consigned to a 4-1 defeat in their Colleges and Universities Football League (CUFL) Division 1 semi-final this week, losing out to a Dublin City University (DCU) team who only two weeks prior had edged them in a 7-4 thriller in the cup.

In a game where strong winds had a significant impact on proceedings, Trinity were left ruing missed chances as individual errors and sloppy finishing prevented what would otherwise have been a deserved victory for a Trinity team who – for the most part – were the better team.

A cagey opening was punctured by a DCU goal in the ninth minute. Rachel Dipeolu stabbed home from close rage after a squared ball from central midfielder Rebecca Conlon, whose dribble into the box would have been disappointingly easy from Trinity’s perspective.

What was even more frustrating was the fact that moments earlier, Trinity had had two good chances in quick succession – chances that striker Aoife Robinson has been tucking away so reliably all season – but were both parried by the DCU goalkeeper Michelle Noonan. This pattern – of Trinity missed chances coupled with clinical DCU forays forward – was to become a recurring theme.

Trinity were clearly rattled by this, and a defensive mix-up minutes later nearly resulted in DCU doubling their lead, only for attacking midfielder Lynn Craven to squander what was an excellent opportunity for the home side.

But the visitors were still showing flashes in attack. Amalie Spliesgart and Robinson looked dangerous on the right, and a moment of class from Sadhbh Doyle almost culminated in the Ireland international equalising from range in the 20th minute.

However, it was DCU who would strike next. They made no mistake in doubling their lead, as Mooney’s reverse pass from the left of the box, intended for Craven, somehow managed to evade both the latter and Trinity goalkeeper as it snuck in the bottom right corner to leave the home side two up after 25 minutes.

Trinity rallied after going two behind, and carved a couple of good chances in an effort to get back into the tie. Robinson whipped in a delicious ball for winger Chelsea Rigley, only for her goal-bound effort to be just clawed away by Noonan.

With no DCU opportunities in the intervening period, the 35th minute saw Rigley turn provider as she looked to tee up Robinson only for her effort to find the keeper in what was a gilt-edged chance.

Rubbing salt in Trinity’s wound, four minutes later DCU charged up the other end, and a misplaced Trinity pass fell to Craven – her perfectly weighted through ball found Mooney, who had the composure to lob Trinity keeper Nicole Hanley and add score second of the afternoon. The fact that the goal was against the run of play was little consolation for Trinity, who found themselves going in at half-time 3-0 down.

After some choice words from the management at the break, Trinity started the second half far brighter, playing with a new sense of urgency. A promising exchange between left-back Erin Croniger and Rigley down the left led to the latter embarking on a barrelling run at the DCU goal. Her venomous strike was palmed by Noonan to her left, however, and Spliesgart was unable to turn in the rebound.

Valentin Laurent for The University Times Trinity came out stronger in the second half after some choice words at the break.

It was not enough to deter Trinity though, as Robinson conjured what can only be described as technical wizardry with a missile from about 35 yards out. She’s been in that kind of devastating form all season, and given her previous couple of misses it was statistically inevitable that she’d find the net as her strike rippled the top left corner to bring it back to 3-1 with 35 minutes still to play, rallying the rest of her teammates.

The next 20 minutes saw DCU struggle in their attempts to break out of their half of the pitch. Yet despite the constant pressure and possession, Trinity were rarely able to garner any clear-cut chances, and the closest they came was a goalmouth scramble in the 72nd minute which was cleared off the line.

With time running out, Trinity committed more and more bodies forward. Ultimately, this only worked to DCU’s favour. A quick counterattack launched by the home side exposed Trinity at the back, and DCU had their forth – needless to say, this one too was against the run of play with Kira Bates slotting home.

Overall, this was a very frustrating game and result for Trinity after what has otherwise been a very strong season.