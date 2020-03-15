SIPTU Calls on College to Reverse Directive on Cleaning, Catering Staff

On Thursday, Provost Patrick Prendergast wrote that the Buttery would remain open.

Trade union SIPTU has demanded that Trinity row back on its decision to call catering and housekeeping staff into College, arguing there is no “credible justification” for keeping them in work after the closure of the College on Friday.

On Thursday evening, Provost Patrick Prendergast wrote to all staff and students informing them that campus was to close off to all students except residents, but that “critical services” – including IT Services, catering and cleaning – would continue to operate.

Prendergast added that the Buttery “will be the only catering venue open on campus”.

In a letter sent to the College on Friday morning, obtained by The University Times, Karl Byrne, SITPU’s higher education sector organiser, referenced a directive from the Department of Education he said “clearly states that Higher Education Institutes are closed for students and only remain open for on line delivery or essential services such as pay roll”.

“In light of the unprecedented Health Crisis all other staff are being asked to work from home in order to reduce social interactions”, Byrne added.

“There can be no credible justification”, he said, for classifying housekeeping, catering and other general operative-related grades “as ‘essential services’ in the midst of this Health Crisis”.

From tomorrow, Trinity will implement a rota system for catering, cleaning and other general operations staff since the closure was announced, which means fewer staff are working at any one time.

In an email statement to The University Times, Tom Molloy, Trinity’s director of public affairs and communications, wrote: “The university is engaging with SIPTU directly as to the necessary services required during the University closure.”

“In this regard, catering management are working with staff in order to cover the catering service required on a rotation and staggered basis in line with both HSE and Dept of Public Expenditure & Reform guidelines”, Molloy added.

Yesterday, the College announced on its website that two new cases of the coronavirus had been confirmed in Trinity, bringing the total number to four. None of the people confirmed as having contracted the virus was living in Trinity accommodation, the College said.

Trinity is no longer giving details of every student who tests positive “unless there are exceptional circumstances”, it added.

The College Health Centre will remain open, and will “do telephone consultations in most cases”, Prendergast told staff and students on Thursday. The student counselling service will also carry out consultations over the phone “for students in distress”.

“Please use both these services judiciously as demand is strong”, Prendergast wrote.

The University Times reported on Thursday that College is encouraging students and staff living on campus – both those from Ireland and abroad – to consider moving home, after the announcement that the College is to close until March 29th.

Residents who remain have been instructed to reduce “discretionary social contacts as much as possible”, and a blanket ban has been placed on parties in College accommodation.

Students who move out permanently will be issued a pro rata refund at the end of the academic year, the email said.

Trinity announced yesterday that all physical examinations would be moved to online forms of assessment.

Update: 18:16, March 15th, 2020

This piece has been updated to reflect the fact that Trinity has put in place a rota system for housekeeping and catering staff from tomorrow.