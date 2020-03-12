Alex Clark Elected JCR President

Alex Clark has been elected president of the JCR – the committee that caters to the needs of Trinity Hall residents – after being elected with 230 votes on the final count.

Clark was elected on the fourth count, without reaching the quota, with 491 valid votes cast. He ran a campaign based on student welfare issues such as drafting a sexual assault policy for Halls, environmental pledges such as providing metal straws for all Halls residents and working closely with Trinity College Dublin Students’ Union (TCDSU) on issues like period poverty and housing assistance.

Clark was also campaign manager to TCDSU President-elect Eoin Hand.

Speaking to The University Times after the announcement, Clark said: “I’m hugely proud to be elected president of the JCR for next year, I would love to make a real difference for halls next year.”

This year’s races were hotly contested, with nearly 50 candidates running for 11 positions within JCR. Six of JCR’s 11 officers next year are women.

Yasmin Friel was elected to the role of vice-president and treasurer on the first count reaching the quota, with 300 of 534 valid votes. Samantha Foley is the new secretary, having been deemed elected on the first count reaching the quota, with 394 of 484 valid votes.

Emma Gallagher was elected welfare officer in a three-person race. Owen McSwiney won the position of ents officer on the first count, receiving 278 of 517 valid votes.

Zaid Albarghouthi was elected international officer, while Lucy Jamison was elected music officer on the first count, receiving 302 of 534 valid votes.

Gemma Heenan was elected sports officer, winning on the second count without reaching the quota in a two-horse race. She received 275 votes out of 563 valid votes on the final count.

The positions of technology officer, publications officer and communications and marketing officer are chosen through interviews and portfolio submissions by the current JCR officer in the position. They were announced during the count, with the positions awarded to Cillian Fogarty, Aoife Mullan and Liam Hart respectively.

The new JCR committee will commence its term in May for the 2020/21 academic year in Trinity Hall.