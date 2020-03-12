All Trinity Sporting Events to be Cancelled

Sporting events due to be held this weekend involving Trinity’s sports clubs have been cancelled amid ongoing efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus, Trinity Sport has confirmed.

In an email this afternoon, Trinity Sport said that the college’s club’s “fixtures and the hosting of club training will [also] be cancelled”.

All of Trinity’s sporting facilities – both indoor and outdoor – will be closed as of 6pm tonight, the email said.

Earlier today, Dublin University Ladies Boat Club (DULBC) and Dublin University Boat Club (DUBC) confirmed that the annual Colours Boat Race, due to be held on Saturday, would be cancelled.

A statement released on the Colours Boat Race website read: “Due to the ongoing threat of coronavirus (COVID-19) and following government advice the 2020 edition of the Colours Boat Races is regrettably cancelled.”

“The safety and well-being of the public, competitors, staff & contractors is of paramount importance and expert advice is taken at all stages to ensure these are safeguarded. Based on this updated advice the decision was taken to cancel all racing and social events.”

Earlier today, both Dublin University Kayak Club (DUKC) and Dublin University Ladies Cricket Club (DULCC) confirmed on Facebook that they will be cancelling all scheduled training sessions until further notice.

Irish Rugby and Hockey Ireland both held meetings today to decide whether fixtures set for this weekend would go ahead.

The cancellations come after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that all universities and colleges in Ireland are to close from tomorrow until March 29th.

Colleges will close alongside schools and cultural institutions, as the country battles to contain the spread of the virus.

The Central Societies Committee (CSC) has instructed all societies to suspend events and meetings for the next two weeks, after today’s announcement that the College is to close from tomorrow until March 29th.

A second case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Trinity, the College announced last night, with the process of tracing anyone who has come in contact with them underway.

The number of confirmed cases in Ireland now stands at 61. Some 43 people have contracted the virus in the Republic, and 18 in Northern Ireland.