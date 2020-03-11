Computer Science Wins Best Overall Society at CSC Awards

Trinity’s Computer Science Society won best overall society tonight at the Central Societies Committee’s (CSC) annual awards ceremony, at a ceremony that went ahead despite the threat of the coronavirus.

The society, which also won best medium society, saw off competition from DU Mature Student Society and Trinity College Law Society (LawSoc) to claim the overall award at a ceremony held in Clontarf Castle. LawSoc won best large society and best fourth-week event at the annual celebration of Trinity’s societies.

Today, The University Times reported that at least 16 societies had cancelled or postponed events as a result of the coronavirus, but tonight’s awards went ahead regardless.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trinity’s Mature Student Society scooped the prize for best small society. DU Knitting Society won favourite society – the prize voted on by the societies in attendance at the awards.

A new award this year – the Go Green Award – went to Trinity Arts Festival (TAF) for a talk the society held with Sustainable Fashion Dublin. TAF also took home the prize for best collaborative event alongside Dublin University Photography Association (DUPA) for the pink party the societies organised together.

DUPA, chaired by Ivan Rakhmanin, also won best poster, for its Chaos and Order exhibition.

Trinity Musical Theatre, which today announced the postponement of its production of Jesus Christ Superstar, won best online presence.

The College’s Student Managed Fund (SMF) – which today donated €10,000 to various causes in College – won best publication for its InFocus. DU Food and Drink Society won Trinity’s most improved, beating off competition from the Agriculture, Digital Arts and Korean societies.

But it was a good night for Korean Soc, as its chair, Matas Martinaitis, won best fresher. The overall award for best individual was awarded jointly to Comhnall Fanning, of Trinity’s Germanic Society, and Joe Deegan – a member of Dublin University Biological Society (BioSoc).

Players, winner of best large society at last year’s awards, won best multi-day event for the second time in three years for its glitter festival, with DU Gamers Society picking up best event for its role-playing Gamers vs Demogorgon event. The Gamers overcame competition from BioSoc, as well as Trinity’s Vegan and Germanic Societies, to claim the win.