Trinity is preparing for a “significant decrease” in the number of international students it will be able to attract, due to the effects of the rapidly spreading coronavirus, The University Times has learned.

Documents presented to University Council by Senior Lecturer Kevin Mitchell, seen by The University Times, say that the recruitment of international students to undergraduate and postgraduate courses is “already being affected”.

One factor in this is “the closure of English language testing centres in China”, according to the documents.

“We should expect a significant decrease in numbers, from some areas in particular”, the documents said. “A number of actions and measures have already been agreed to try to mitigate the difficulties that students may face in the application procedure, including extending the dates for applications and completion of testing, lowering the IELTS [International English Language Testing System] score requirements and supplementing with interviews and our own extensive English preparatory course.”

Trinity’s new strategic plan – the physical launch of which was cancelled amid fears that mass gatherings will spread coronavirus – will see an additional 1,000 non-EU students admitted to Trinity by 2025, bringing their total number to 4,000. Non-EU postgraduate students will also increase by 42 per cent.

“We are proud that our sustained efforts to bring students from around the world to Trinity play a substantial role in the €386m that international students contribute as export income to the Irish economy”, the plan says.

The University Times reported yesterday that College is encouraging students and staff living on campus – both those from Ireland and abroad – to consider moving home, after the announcement that the College is to close until March 29th.

Residents who remain have been instructed to reduce “discretionary social contacts as much as possible”, and a blanket ban has been placed on parties in College accommodation.

Students who move out permanently will be issued a pro rata refund at the end of the academic year, the email said.