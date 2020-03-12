Epoch Celebrates Irish Women in Sparkling New Exhibition

Dublin-based art collective Epoch will present a veritable treasure trove of works to the Roe and Co Distillery in conjunction with this year’s St Patrick’s Festival. Hidden Gems will launch on March 13th at 6pm, with a selection of both print and painting on display.

Treasure forms the central theme of the exhibition, with ancient paragons contemporised to bring elements of the modern day into the artist’s works. Each member of the collective has an incredibly distinctive style and approach to their medium, varying from figurative portraiture to abstracted textural forms.

Speaking to The University Times, Robyn Carey, co-founder of Epoch, says that the exhibition was fashioned from the influence of literary figures – she remarks that “each member picked a different quote that inspired them in some way”.

By gleaning inspiration from poets, writers and lyricists, each artist was able to apply their own unique and inimitable vision to their works. The show acts as a celebration of women in Irish art, both contemporary and classical.

Epoch was founded in order to pioneer social art in Dublin, by platforming female artists and attempting to create boldly chromatic contemporary art in touch with the social issues that inhabitants of the city of Dublin face, and which reflect their strong principles, including social equality. Because each respective member of the collective employs a different medium or a different approach, Epoch often produces visually disarming results when approaching one unified theme.

The exhibition will take place in the Roe and Co distillery, which is located in the heart of the Liberties and opened its doors last June. The event will be accompanied by live music by DJ Cait and bespoke cocktails provided by Roe and Co. Hidden Gems will run until March 17th, and admission is free.