Fencers Claim Record-Equalling 13th Intervarsity Title In A Row

Dublin University Fencing Club (DUFC) dominated once again at the Irish Fencing Intervarsities this weekend, taking home a rake of medals and securing their 13th overall intervarsity victory in a row – equalling a record previously set by the club between 1979 and 1991.

The victory is the club’s 43rd championship win since the intervarsities began in 1955, and further cements their status as the premier university fencing team in the country.

At the event, held in DUblin City University (DCU), DUFC secured weapon trophies in four out of a possible six categories, coming out on top in women’s sabre, men’s sabre, women’s foil and men’s epee. Trinity also placed second in the men’s foil and third in women’s epee.

Women’s sabre breezed through their six matches to comfortably come out on top. Warda Ramzuna, a new member of DUFC this year, was instrumental in the victory.

Men’s epee went down to the wire with rivals University College Dublin (UCD), eventually winning by a scoreline of 5-4. Sam Mitchell secure the decisive bout to clinch the gold medal.

Men’s foil fought hard to reach the final of the category, but lost out to eventual winners UCC. Donnacdha Carroll, who normally fences in the epee category, put in a particularly strong display en route to securing a silver medal.

Women’s foil were dominant in their category. Anna Lee and Adri Hrabowych finished the intervarsities undefeated as their team claimed the weapon trophy.

Men’s sabre – the only five-member team competing for DUFC – retained their intervarsity crown, with novice fencer Luke McRedmond going undefeated.

Women’s epee complete the medal haul, although had to settle for a third place finish after difficult losses to NUI Galway and UCD.

In an email statement to The University Times, captain Dearbhaile Collins said: “We are delighted with how the weekend went … I’m particularly proud of these girls who kept fighting all day to contribute to the overall match tally.”

Stephen Grogan, club captain of DUFC, said in an email statement to The University Times: “I’m so incredibly proud of how the hard work throughout the year paid off for our fencers. This years competition was tough and the teams really showed what dedication and teamwork can achieve.”

“With 13 years in a row won, we hope to break our previous streak of 13 years next year on home turf as we are hosting the Intervarsities next year”, he added.