Libraries Confirm Closure, as College Prepares for Shutdown

Trinity’s libraries have confirmed that they will be closing until March 29th as part of the country-wide shutdown of colleges, universities and schools to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Due dates will be extended for any books that were due to be returned within the next two weeks.

In a tweet, the library said: “All library buildings will close at 6pm this evening (Thursday 12 March) until Sunday 29 March inclusive. Service counters will close at 17:45 this evening.”

Earlier this week, after Trinity announced that it would be suspending lectures for the rest of the semester, the libraries said they would be operating at reduced capacity to implement “social distancing” measures to limit the spread of coronavirus.

This morning, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that universities and colleges in Ireland are to close from tomorrow until March 29th.

Colleges will close alongside schools and cultural institutions, as the country battles to contain the spread of the virus. Trinity has confirmed it will issue a “detailed announcement” later today about its closure.

Speaking from Washington DC, Varadkar said the virus “will continue to spread but it can be slowed. Its impact can be reduced”.

The number of confirmed cases in Ireland now stands at 61. Some 43 people have contracted the virus in the Republic, and 18 in Northern Ireland.

Last night, Trinity confirmed that a second student had contracted the virus. The student is in the health sciences faculty and was based in St James’s Hospital.

The College had already taken a number of steps to stop the spread, including cancelling physical lectures, though it received criticism on social media for not being more proactive.

While the College initially told students that tutorials, seminars and laboratory sessions would continue as normal, a number of schools opted to suspend these as well.

On Tuesday, Provost Patrick Prendergast also announced that the Book of Kells, Science Gallery and Douglas Hyde would close as a result of the virus.

Less than 24 hours earlier, 40 academic staff had written to Prendergast urging him to “take a lead” and close Trinity “for all bar essential lab-based teaching”, in a letter obtained by The University Times.

“The country faces a crisis described yesterday by Professor Sam McConkey as akin to the 1916 Spanish flu combined with the Wall Street Crash plus the Civil War. We are most concerned in the first instance with the health issue”, the signatories wrote.

The University Times reported yesterday that at least 16 societies had cancelled or suspended events as a result of the spread of the coronavirus.

The College Health Service has suspended walk-in appointments, and hand sanitisers are in place in various locations across the College.