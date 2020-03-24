News
Mar 24, 2020

Maynooth Cancels Face-to-Face Teaching for Rest of Year

The university also said that students who vacated its accommodation early will receive a refund, after confusion among students.

Sárán FogartyAssistant News Editor
Maynooth University
Maynooth University has confirmed it will not re-open for face-to-face lectures for the rest of the academic year, taking matters into its own hands after the government today instructed colleges to stay shut until at least April 19th.

The college today made the announcement that it will remain closed physically for the rest of the year, with remote teaching to continue and assessments to also take place remotely.

A statement from the college said: “Following recent government decisions, and the additional stress that the uncertainty has caused for some students, MU is now taking the decision not to resume face-to-face teaching this semester.”

Maynooth also confirmed that students who vacated its accommodation early will receive a refund, after confusion over whether those who left would receive compensation.

Maynooth’s website now says: “Residents who wish to move out should fill our Early Departure Form and remove their belongings by 27 March and will recieve a refund from 21 March 2020.”

Maynooth students are allowed to remain in situ if they wish.

In an email statement to The University Times, Katie Deegan, the president of Maynooth Students’ Union (MSU), said the closure of the college is “a sad decision to make but a necessary one as I think everyone realises the severity of the situation and we all need to make the necessary sacrifices”.

“It’s important however that institutions support their academics in providing a good quality education to students online and support those who may not have access to devices and or broadband”, she added.

The decision follows today’s announcement by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar that all colleges, schools and creches would remain closed until at least April 19th.

Trinity has guaranteed students who have moved out of its accommodation that they will be compensated on a pro rata basis, and said it will “offer full support” to Trinity students pursuing refunds from Kavanagh Court and Binary Hub – privately owned accommodation complexes linked to the College.

It’s unclear if Binary Hub and Kavanagh Court will offer refunds to students who vacate early as a result of the pandemic.

Trinity’s decision to instruct students to leave their accommodation with days’ notice drew the ire of both Lorna Fitzpatrick, the president of the Union of Students of Ireland, and Trinity College Dublin Students’ Union President Laura Beston.

