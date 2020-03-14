Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Trinity Increases to Four

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Trinity has increased to four, the College today announced.

An announcement on Trinity’s website said that two more cases of the virus have been confirmed, the day after College shut its doors to all students except residents.

“None of the students was living in college accommodation”, the update said.

Trinity is no longer giving details of every student who tests positive “unless there are exceptional circumstances”, it added.

Campus is currently accessible to residents, staff members and some postgraduate students, after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced on Thursday that all of Ireland’s college and schools are to shut until March 29th.

The announcement came as Ireland battles to stop the spread of the virus. Some 90 cases have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland.

On Thursday evening, Provost Patrick Prendergast wrote in an email to all staff and students that while the government’s announcement only lasts until March 29th, “it would be wise to allow for the possibility of a longer closure”.

The College Health Centre will remain open, and will ‘do telephone consultations in most cases”. The student counselling service will also carry out consultations over the phone “for students in distress”.

“Please use both these services judiciously as demand is strong”, the provost wrote.

The University Times reported on Thursday that College is encouraging students and staff living on campus – both those from Ireland and abroad – to consider moving home, after the announcement that the College is to close until March 29th.

Residents who remain have been instructed to reduce “discretionary social contacts as much as possible”, and a blanket ban has been placed on parties in College accommodation.

Students who move out permanently will be issued a pro rata refund at the end of the academic year, the email said.

Trinity announced yesterday that all physical examinations would be moved to online forms of assessment.