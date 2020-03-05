RTÉ’s Orlagh Doherty Talks Diversity and Media’s ‘Always On’ Culture

RTÉ journalist Orla Doherty discussed life in the newsroom with transition year students this week, describing the “always on” culture of modern media and urging students to grab opportunities when they come up.

Doherty, speaking to transition years as part of a journalism access week being run by The University Times and the Trinity Access Programme (TAP), didn’t sugarcoat journalism’s hard realities, but pointed out to students the opportunities that are available to them.

The journalist, a former student of TAP-linked school Coláiste Bríde, advised students that jobs in the media won’t fall into their laps – “you have to be like: ‘I’m going to grab this by the balls and I’m going to take it’”, she said. Doherty herself has applied for an astonishing 87 jobs in the last year, she added.

In keeping with the themes of previous talks – where journalists Peter McGuire and Sinéad Farrell had urged students to start writing now – Doherty reminded people that they need to be adaptable and show initiative to make it in a modern newsroom. “You could be doing the crappy work one day and in the newsroom doing autoques the next”, she said.

And when it comes to news, she said, the demands of modern reporting are constant. “Sometimes my boss will call me 5 in the morning asking me to come into work”, Doherty told students. But she added that “you get used to always having to be on”.

“I love my job”, Doherty told students, in a message that permeated her address.

Doherty, who is gay, said newsrooms are becoming more diverse and accepting spaces, but admitted there aren’t enough journalists from different ethnic backgrounds. When she joined RTÉ, she said, “I don’t think I told many people”, but the culture has begun to shift.

For Doherty, telling people about her sexuality made things a lot easier. People accepted her and now, she said, “I have one of the editors coming to me and being like: ‘My son is gay and I know you are too, so I need you to help him with something’”.