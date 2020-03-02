Ryan Baird of DUFC Men Called Up to Ireland Six Nations Squad

Ryan Baird, of Dublin University Football Club (DUFC) Men, has been named in Andy Farrell’s 35-man panel for Ireland’s upcoming Six Nations clash against France.

Baird – who has only featured once for DUFC this season – was initially selected on the Six Nations squad as one of four development players. Baird joined the Irish squad during their warm weather training camp in Portugal before the tournament, but was not expected to be included in the panel during the campaign.

Baird’s recent performances for Leinster in the Guinness Pro14 have attracted considerable media attention. Baird scored a hat-trick of tries on Friday as Leinster dispatched Glasgow Warriors 55-19 at the RDS. He was named Player of the Match for his showing in the bonus-point win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after the match on Friday, Leinster head coach Leo Cullen said of Baird’s performance: “He came up with a couple of big moments today … it’s a positive step in his development.”

Baird has now made seven senior appearances for Leinster since making his debut against Ulster in April last year.

Baird played a key role as Ireland’s under-20s won a Six Nations Grand Slam last February.

The 20-year-old lock has also previously represented Ireland at under-18 Schools and under-19 level.

There are doubts over whether Ireland scheduled Six Nations clash with France will go ahead, due to fears relating to the on-going coronavirus outbreak. Ireland’s next fixture in the championship, due to be held in Dublin this weekend against Italy, has already been postponed.

In the Six Nations under-20 championship, DUFC clubmen Alex Soroka and Max O’Reilly scored a try apiece as Ireland overcame England 39-21 at Franklin’s Gardens in Northampton. Noel McNamara’s side are unbeaten so far in the competition.

Meanwhile, DUFC Men suffered a difficult 27-0 loss to All-Ireland League (AIL) Division 1A leaders Cork Constitution. They currently sit eighth in the table.