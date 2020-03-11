A second case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Trinity, the College announced tonight, with the process of tracing anyone who has come in contact with them underway.

The student is from the Health Science Faculty.

The news was announced in an email sent to staff and students tonight by Orla Sheils, the College’s dean of health sciences. Sheils wrote that the student “is receiving appropriate care”, and asked those receiving the email to “respect the privacy of these students during what is a difficult time”.

College has decided to withdraw students on placement “until we can perform a fuller evaluation of risk for each placement location in association with our clinical colleagues”, Sheils wrote.

“We will continue to take all actions necessary to contain the spread of the virus”, she added. “Our students will be informed about this decision by their heads of disciplines in separate emails.”

The first case of coronavirus was confirmed last week by Provost Patrick Prendergast. The person has recovered, according to a subsequent email, but College has taken several steps in the interim to stop the spread of the virus.

Yesterday, Prendergast announced that all physical lectures have been cancelled for the rest of the semester, with lectures moved online instead. Tutorials, seminars and labs are to continue to take place in person, according to the most recent directive, but several departments have opted to move these teaching sessions online.

Today, The University Times reported that at least 16 societies had suspended events as a result of the coronavirus, though tonight’s Central Societies Committee (CSC) awards ceremony went ahead as planned.

The College’s libraries have also taken steps to combat the spread, implementing a one metre social distancing measure that “will reduce capacity in the Library”.

In an email statement to The University Times, Caoimhe Ní Lochlainn, the head of library communications, said: “We are looking how best to implement the guidelines on social distancing, with the recommended 1 metre between our readers.”

“This will reduce capacity in the Library and the University will be looking at alternative spaces elsewhere in the College for study”, she said.

It’s not clear if the libraries will remove seats in order to meet the social distancing guidelines.

Today, the College Health Service announced that walk-in services had been suspended to the spread of the coronavirus, but said booked appointments remain open as normal.

Trinity announced the news on Twitter this afternoon, advising students and staff with appointments that “if you are experiencing respiratory symptoms please contact College Health prior to attending your booked appointment”.