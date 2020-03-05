Sinéad Farrell on Succeeding in Sports Journalism

Sinead Farrell, a sports journalist with The42.ie, this week talked to transition years and aspiring journalists about her experiences with media and the perks and pitfalls of pitching to editors this week.

Around 25 students, participating in a week-long journalism programme run by the Trinity Access Programme, heard from Farrell that journalism wasn’t a path she thought she’d pursue. She emphasised the importance of showing editors that you’re someone they need. Farrell said: “Don’t take no for an answer – being enthusiastic and communicating are very important.”

But Farrell said she did hear “no” a number of times in the early years of her career. However, her career was not without hardship. Although she had a passion for writing and was enjoying working as a freelancer, the lack of opportunities she was receiving weren’t plentiful. “I was only rostered for two days one week”, Farrell explained. “I had just moved into a new apartment and the rent was a bit higher.”

The secret to success, Farrell explained, can sometimes be simple: a good pitch. Farrell advised keeping it short and snappy so as not to waste an editor’s time. She added that ideas should be topical but unique – writing about Dublin’s footballers, she said, will not be an appealing pitch to editors.“I wish I knew this when I was starting out”, Farrell explained.

While Farrell made it clear that starting out in the industry is no walk in the park, she said her interest in sport is what helped her along the way. Sports journalism is what she enjoyed most – and GAA in particular. Writing about something she had knowledge of and interest in allowed her to fully realise her writing capabilities, and show what made her stand out as a journalist.

Using tenacity and hard work, Farrell was able to make a career for herself by doing what she loved and sticking with it. Now, by speaking to young people, she hopes she can help others do the same.