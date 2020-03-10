Not True: False Information Tells Students They’ll Get 65% if Exams Cancelled Over Coronavirus

Fake screenshots were circulating this afternoon stating that students will be awarded a grade of 65 per cent if exams are unable to take place due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The University Times published an article this afternoon based on a screenshot of information on the College’s website, which stated that “in the event that exams are unable to proceed as planned, students will be awarded a default final grade of 65 percent (Second Class Honours)”.

But Tom Molloy, Trinity’s director of public affairs and communications, confirmed to The University Times this afternoon that the information had not been published on the College’s website.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not clear how the screenshot originated, but its contents are not accurate.

Today, Trinity announced that lectures will take place online for the rest of the semester, while tutorials, seminars and labs will continue to take place in person – information that has been corroborated as true.

An email sent to staff and students, signed by Provost Patrick Prendergast and Vice-Provost Jurgen Barkhoff, stated holding lectures online but smaller sessions in person “will allow Trinity to maintain continuity of teaching and learning while minimising the need to bring together students in large groups”.

The College also announced that the Book of Kells, Science Gallery and Douglas Hyde are closed to the public from 1pm today.

“Both of these measures”, Prendergast and Barkhoff wrote, “are being taken in the interests of the health and well-being of our students and staff and to decrease any potential impacts on the larger community”.

“We recognise that teaching is one of Trinity’s great strengths and that the decision regarding academic activities will be inconvenient to many of our students and staff but we must recognise that COVID-19 presents a very serious threat to the health and well-being of all in the Trinity community.”

Today, Trinity launched its strategic plan over live stream after yesterday cancelling the physical launch. In an email sent to those attending, Prendergast wrote of College’s “regret” at the cancellation, but added that “we believe that this is the best course of action under the circumstances”.

Residents in Trinity’s accommodation have also been banned from hosting non-College guests – both daytime and overnight.

And last week, The University Times reported that College had left open the possibility that Trinity Ball might be cancelled.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this piece reported that a since-deleted post on Trinity’s website had stated that students will be awarded a grade of 65 per cent if exams are unable to take place due to the coronavirus outbreak. This information was based on false information circulated among students this afternoon. No information has been published on Trinity’s website stating that students will be awarded a grade of 65 per cent if exams are unable to take place due to the coronavirus outbreak.