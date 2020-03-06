TCDSU Cancels Council, Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Trinity College Dublin Students’ Union (TCDSU) has cancelled next week’s council as a precautionary measure, amid rumours that a person with a suspected case of coronavirus was present at the count centre for the union’s sabbatical elections.

In an email circulated to class representatives and school convenors in Engineering, Mathematics and Science (EMS), Daniel O’Reilly, the faculty convenor, said: “There is a rumor circulating that an individual in attendance at the Election Count on 27th of February has today tested positive for COVID19. The chair and secretary of Council have made the decision to cancel the council that was supposed to happen on Tuesday as a precautionary measure.”

“If you were at the count and have no symptoms, the HSE advice is to carry on with your normal routine”, O’Reilly wrote, “unless your normal routine doesn’t involve sneezing into your armpit and washing your hands with warm soapy water. Add those things to your routine”.

In an email statement to The University Times, Chair of Council Sadbh Brennan said that she along with the Secretary of Council had “jointly decided to cancel the meeting of TCDSU Council which was due to take place next Tuesday March 10th”.

She said that this was “due to the growing concern about COVID-19 within the college community”, and that they hoped “to be able to proceed with the final Council of the year at the end of the month, and to hold USI Hustings at another time”.

She added that she “cannot confirm any rumours relating to possible contact with an affected individual at last Thursday’s election count” and that “no student has contacted TCDSU about this matter”.

“If anybody is concerned about contact with an affected individual”, she added, “please stay at home and contact college health services. Practice good hygiene, wash hands etc, and be vigilant without unnecessary panic.”

O’Reilly said that if students who were at the count were suffering from symptoms linked to COVID19, such as coughing, shortness of breath and fever, should “think about self isolating” and phone their GP or local hospital.

He warned against travelling to the hospital or local GP without phoning first in order to limit the spread of COVID19 and to “free up vital services that are being clogged up by people who don’t need them”.

O’Reilly continued: “The college has advised any students with a disability that can be affected by airborne infections are advised to not come into college and will not be penalised for missing class.”

In an email sent to staff and students last night, Provost Patrick Prendergast wrote that the College was informed of a positive case of coronavirus “late on Thursday night”.

“We are now working closely with the authorities to ensure that this individual receives the best care possible”, Prendergast said.

“The HSE will trace anyone who has been in contact with the infected individual to ensure they receive any necessary medical attention”, he said.

“The HSE and University will now take all appropriate steps to contain any further spread of the virus and protect your welfare and the welfare of the University community.”

“The relevant part of the University (Floor 4 of the Trinity Biomedical Sciences Institute), and the lifts in TBSI, have been closed as a precautionary measure and will be cleaned in accordance with HSE guidelines.”