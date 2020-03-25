TCDSU Votes to Back Uncontested Lorna Fitzpatrick for USI President

Fitzpatrick is bidding for a second term as president of USI.

Lorna Fitzpatrick, running uncontested for president of the Union of Students in Ireland (USI), has received the support of Trinity College Dublin Students’ Union (TCDSU) delegates ahead of the body’s upcoming elections.

Members of TCDSU council voted for candidates online this year without hustings due to the current coronavirus restrictions in place across the country.

Fitzpatrick will receive TCDSU’s support as she bids for a second term in charge of USI, after she was defeated Oisin Hassan to the position last year.

Incumbent Kevin McStravock received support over Fergal Twomey for the position of vice-president for academic affairs.

Clare Austick, currently the president of NUI Galway Students’ Union (NUIGSU), won TCDSU’s support for the position of vice-president for welfare, beating Ruairí Weiner. Aodhán Donnelly lost out to Craig McHugh for TCDSU’s support for vice-president for campaigns. Megan O’Neill will receive support for vice-president for the Dublin region.

Marie Lyons, Clíodhna Ní Dhufaigh, and Adam Clarke, all running unopposed, received support from TCDSU for the positions of vice-president for equality and citizenship, leas-uachtarán don Gaeilge, and vice-president for postgraduate affairs respectively.

The USI Annual Congress 2020 was due to take place from April 6th–9th, but it’s unclear if it will go ahead.

Yesterday, Maynooth University confirmed it will not re-open for face-to-face lectures for the rest of the academic year, taking matters into its own hands after the government today instructed colleges to stay shut until at least April 19th.

A statement from the college said: “Following recent government decisions, and the additional stress that the uncertainty has caused for some students, MU is now taking the decision not to resume face-to-face teaching this semester.”

Maynooth also confirmed that students who vacated its accommodation early will receive a refund, after confusion over whether those who left would receive compensation.

Maynooth’s website now says: “Residents who wish to move out should fill our Early Departure Form and remove their belongings by 27 March and will receive a refund from 21 March 2020.”

Maynooth students are allowed to remain in situ if they wish.