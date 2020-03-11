Trinity Sport Postpones Women in Sport Panel Discussion

Trinity Sport has postponed a panel discussion on women in sport, scheduled to be held tomorrow, due to ongoing concerns over the outbreak of the coronavirus.

In an email sent to those registered to attend the event, Naz Velic, Trinity Sport’s sport and recreation officer, said that “in light of recent circumstances and having taken guidance from the Trinity College Dublin community, we all feel that postponing the event to a later date is the right thing to do”.

“We were going to have an important conversation on Thursday but public health comes first and our conversation can take place at another time”, he added.

The panel discussion, due to be held as part of a number of events marking International Women’s Week, was organised in conjunction with the 20×20 initiative. Sharon O’Connor, the campaign manager of 20×20, was billed as one of the panelists due to speak at the event.

Various figures in Irish sport were also due to appear at the event, including Nicole Owens, Linda Djougang, Ed Joyce and Hugo MacNeill.

Yesterday, Trinity Sport released a statement confirming that all College sporting facilities – including the Sport Centre, the facilities at Santry Avenue, the Iveagh Grounds and the Trinity Boathouse – will remain open and operate as normal.

On Friday, Aidan Kavanagh, the administrator of Dublin University Central Athletic Committee, wrote in an email that fixtures and training sessions will proceed as normal for Trinity’s sports clubs “for now”.

The news comes as College authorities continue to implement measures in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19. Yesterday, the College announced that all lectures will take place online, not in person, for the rest of the semester.

As well as this, the Book of Kells, Science Gallery and Douglas Hyde were closed to the public indefinitely. Trinity could lose up to €3 million due to the closure of the Book of Kells exhibition, according to an article published by TheJournal.ie this morning.