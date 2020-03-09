Trinity Students on Exchange Not Asked to Return ‘At This Time’

Trinity students who are away on Erasmus or study abroad programmes are not required “at this time” to cut short their exchange and return home, despite the rapid spread of the coronavirus around the world.

Last week, The University Times reported that Trinity had been in contact with all students currently on Erasmus exchange in Italy – where the rapid spread of the coronavirus has forced a near-lockdown of the northern part of the country – but was not requiring them to return home.

In an email to students on exchange, Senior Tutor Aidan Seery wrote: “Colleagues across Trinity have come together in a working group, coordinated by the College Secretary, and they have been actively monitoring developments regarding the virus since its appearance in China and now also in Ireland.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“In relation to your academic studies”, Seery said, “we understand that Trinity’s partners in the affected areas have put in place alternative provisions to facilitate students to complete their programmes (online for example) at their host universities. We are confident that our partner universities globally will do all that they can to minimise any disruption to your studies”.

“At this time, Trinity College is not requesting its students to return to Ireland”, he wrote. “Our advice to you is to follow the guidance given to you by your host university and the local health authorities.”

“This position may change if conditions in your region change but please rest assured that Trinity is monitoring the situation very closely. The health and well-being of our staff and students is paramount. Any changes in the College’s advice and decisions will be taken based upon the recommendations of the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Department of Education, and the Department of Health.”

Seery wrote that any students “concerned” about their situation could contact their tutor or the office of the senior tutor.

Last week, Provost Patrick Prendergast confirmed in an email to staff and students that a person in Trinity had contracted the virus.

Another email, sent yesterday, said that “the member of the college community who was diagnosed with the coronavirus appears to have made a good recovery”. The email, sent by College Secretary John Coman and Acting Director of College Health Dr Niamh Farrelly, also said that no new cases have been diagnosed in Trinity since.

Students living in on-campus accommodation or in Trinity Hall have been prohibited from hosting non-resident guests in an effort to contain the spread of the virus. In addition, candidates for the JCR elections in Trinity Hall are not permitted to canvass door-to-door, and there will be no live audience for JCR hustings.