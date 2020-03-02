Trinity Trampoliners Lose Out to UCD at Colours

Dublin University Trampoline Club (DUTC) lost out to University College Dublin (UCD) this weekend at the annual Colours competition, despite winning nine medals.

Despite not taking home the shield, DUTC were highly competitive, winning medals in various different categories.

There were 11 individual categories to be contested: novice, intermediate, intervanced and elite levels at both men’s and women’s, as well as men’s elite pro and lower and higher synchro.

Trinity took home nine medals in total, four of which were gold. Four silver and one bronze medal completed the haul of accolades.

Matas Martinaitis secured two medals for DUTC: gold in the novice men’s category, and bronze in the lower synchro alongside Nessa Scorey.

Alastair McGuckian was also a double winner, nabbing the intervanced men’s silver and the lower synchro gold gong, accompanied by Aisling Byrne.

Club captain Caitríona Quinn took home gold in the intervanced ladies’ category, while Marianna Watchcorn took home silver in the novice ladies competition.

Sean Murray battled it out with teammate Dave Woods for the advanced men’s honours, with Murray taking gold and Woods settling for silver.

In an email statement to The University Times, Quinn praised the effort of DUTC’s travelling cohort: “Everyone performed really well this weekend. We’re really proud of how everyone got on and really impressed with the medal count we achieved considering we had a small enough number attending the competition this year.”

DUTC also enjoyed a successful trip to the Scottish Student Trampoline Open at the beginning of last month. The club secured five podium finishes across various events. McGuckian was again on form – he won bronze in the intermediate men and bronze in the level 1 synchro, again alongside Byrne.

UCD also won the shield last year, when Colours was held in Trinity. DUTC took home 10 medals that day.