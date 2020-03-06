UL Students Told to ‘Self Isolate Immediately’ Due to Coronavirus

Several students in the University of Limerick (UL) have been told to self isolate due to a number of patients in a local hospital being treated for the coronavirus.

The Limerick Leader has reported that students from a specific course have been told to “self isolate immediately” until Thursday, March 12th.

The students were asked to “await further instructions” and that “there is currently an emergency hospital meeting regarding same”.

The Limerick Leader understands that the students may have come into contact with a person with the virus, but there is currently no indication that it was passed on to the students.

A hospital source told the Limerick Leader that “we thought all cases would be sent to the National Isolation unit in Dublin, but they have been referred here”.

Last night, Trinity wrote to students and staff confirming that there is a case of the virus in the College.

In an email sent to staff and students, Provost Patrick Prendergast wrote that the College was informed of a positive case of coronavirus “late on Thursday night”.

“We are now working closely with the authorities to ensure that this individual receives the best care possible”, Prendergast said.

“The HSE will trace anyone who has been in contact with the infected individual to ensure they receive any necessary medical attention”, he said.

“The HSE and University will now take all appropriate steps to contain any further spread of the virus and protect your welfare and the welfare of the University community.”

“The relevant part of the University (Floor 4 of the Trinity Biomedical Sciences Institute), and the lifts in TBSI, have been closed as a precautionary measure and will be cleaned in accordance with HSE guidelines.”

Yesterday, The University Times reported that final-year medicine students could be forced to take crucial clinical assessments a month before they were scheduled to, due to ongoing fears about the threat of the coronavirus.

Students were told that their clinical exams, worth up to 50 per cent of their grade this year, may begin in 11 days time.

The exams were due to take place in the week of April 20th.