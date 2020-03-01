Unbeaten Cork Con Cruise to 27-0 Win Over DUFC Men

Dublin University Football Club (DUFC) Men succumbed to a miserable defeat yesterday in a wind-torn College Park, falling 27-0 to league leaders Cork Constitution in their All-Ireland League (AIL) Division 1A clash.

Today’s match was far from enjoyable – for those on the pitch and those looking on. Play was often sloppy and disjointed, and neither side found their rhythm. Although Trinity held their fair share of possession, they rarely looked like threatening the reigning AIL champions, apart from a couple of sporadic forays into the Cork Con 22.

There were only three minutes on the clock when Cork were over for their first try of the match, with Gerry Hurley diving over for the Munstermen. Aidan Moynihan converted, and Con had their dream start.

Trinity enjoyed some productive possession in the phases ensuing the restart, with Colm Hogan making ground around midfield.

With 11 minutes on the clock, Con were in again. Alex McHenry was central to the move, sparking a push for the tryline by breaking into the Trinity 22. Played across, and McHenry was provider for JJ O’Neill – left free in the corner – to rack up another five for the visitors.

For the most part, the game was slow and error-strewn. Cork – in the form of full-back Wren – always looked capable of causing problems, while Trinity struggled to find their flow. The away side were also dominant in the scrum, pummelling the DUFC pack as Storm Jorge battered College Park.

Cork were almost in for their third try of their evening with five minutes left in the first period. With several players in blue lining up to dive over on the left flank, complacency crept in and an unforced knock-on ended the move.

Cork launched another offensive through Wren before the half was out. Fly-half Moynihan was able to field a cleared ball and kick for the corner flag, setting up an opportunity in the Trinity 22. Trinity secured the lineout, but a poor clearance caught by the wind kept the pressure on the home side. The ball was eventually grounded beyond the tryline by DUFC, and collective relief greeted the referee’s half-time whistle.

Cork held possession in the early passages of the second period. After winning a penalty via another dominant scrum, Moynihan was able to stretch the visitors’ lead to 15 points.

Trinity did threaten the Cork tryline with more intent in the second half, but their attempts would prove to be fruitless. Their performance was summed up when a promising offensive build-up was wasted after a loose pass, before Fennelly – brought on for Hogan – overhit a punt beyond the Cork Con line.

Trinity, to their credit, contained play in the Cork half for much of the second period, but the conviction to capitalise was missing. After an excellent take in mid-air, Rob Russell pushed for the 22. Con did enough to win it back, however, and a simple clearance alleviated the pressure.

Even though they saw considerably less of the ball in the second half, Cork used it well when it mattered. JJ O’Neill found a path around the chasing DUFC pack to add another five to Cork Con’s tally, leaving the match slipping further and further away from Trinity’s grasp.

The visitors were nearly in immediately after the third try. Ross O’Neill was bearing down on a loose ball in the Trinity half, but Russell was on hand to mop up.

Ross O’Neill did enough to keep the pressure on DUFC, though, and the visitors found themselves camped in the 22 in search of a bonus point. The initial push for the tryline by the Cork Con maul was dealt with effectively by Trinity, but visitors didn’t roll over. Three scrums later, and Cork had their penalty try, extending the gap to 27.

That proved to be the last of the action in College Park. The match petered out in midfield, and both teams looked glad to leave the pitch when the referee blew the final whistle. The full-time score made for miserable reading from the Trinity perspective: 27-0.

After a hugely important win on the road against bottom side Ballynahinch last week, today’s loss against the champions will bring Tony Smeeth’s side back down to earth. The prospect of a relegation play-off is still a very real one. Despite leapfrogging fellow students University College Cork in the league table, they will still be looking over their shoulders with just four matches left to play this season.