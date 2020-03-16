University, IT Presidents Write to Ireland’s Students, Urging Caution

The presidents of Ireland’s universities and institutes of technology have written to Ireland’s quarter of a million students, urging them to follow social distancing protocols and avoid large gatherings in order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

An email today, signed by 21 presidents of Ireland’s third-level institutes, said Ireland’s students – numbering almost 250,000 – are “in a strong position to reduce the spread of the virus by acting collectively”.

The presidents – in an email issued with the support of Lorna Fitzpatrick, the president of the Union of Students in Ireland – encouraged students to offer to collect shopping for elderly neighbours or walk their dogs.

They said students “are in a unique position”: “You are being taught online in many cases and do not have to come into work as many others have to do. All these precautions mean little if you do not stay away from crowds.”

“Scientific and public health advice tells us that it will take some time before COVID-19 can be contained”, the email said. “You can play your part as an individual by keeping yourself healthy so that the healthcare system can continue to function.”

The presidents also wrote that “it is important for your mental wellbeing to keep in contact with friends and family; just please maintain social distancing by completely foregoing meeting in groups, especially social gatherings or party environments”.

Colleges across the country have been closed since last Friday. In Trinity, only student residents are allowed to access the campus, while staff can enter and exit with valid identity cards.

Yesterday, The University Times reported that SIPTU was calling on College to row back on its decision to call catering and housekeeping staff into College, arguing there is no “credible justification” for keeping them in work after the closure of the College.

In a letter sent to the College on Friday morning, obtained by The University Times, Karl Byrne, SITPU’s higher education sector organiser, referenced a directive from the Department of Education he said “clearly states that Higher Education Institutes are closed for students and only remain open for on line delivery or essential services such as pay roll”.

“In light of the unprecedented Health Crisis all other staff are being asked to work from home in order to reduce social interactions”, Byrne added.

“There can be no credible justification”, he said, for classifying housekeeping, catering and other general operative-related grades “as ‘essential services’ in the midst of this Health Crisis”.