Explainer: Here Are the Supports You Can Make Use of Mid-Coronavirus

Over the past few weeks, college has sent out a morass of emails that have at times disconcerted students, and at others reassured them. From word of Trinity’s shutdown, to exam contingencies that then morphed into a slew of timetabling mishaps, students have been inundated with new and sometimes worrying information.

With so many emails, it was easy to miss key information on the supports that have been made available to students for the exam period. Below are some of the most useful.

IT Service Mock Exam Pages

Trinity’s IT Services have launched a mock exam page to allow students to test out sitting exams on Blackboard and the process of submitting assignments on Turnitin and Blackboard. These mock exam pages are aimed at familiarising students with the finer details of the websites that will be used for assessments so as to ensure that mishaps in time-pressured situations during exams or as a deadline approaches are avoided.

ADVERTISEMENT

Exam Explainer Webinars

The Disability Service will be hosting two webinars tomorrow to help students prepare for exams. At 11.30am there will be a video aimed at “ensuring you are tech ready for your exams”, running students through top tips on how to avoid any technical issues as they sit exams remotely. At 2pm, there will be a webinar on how to make your home into an exam venue. Note that you must self-enroll on the Disability Service Supports module (ASKDS) to access these webinars.

Healthy Trinity

Trinity’s Health Service will today run a webinar on Zoom with Prof Brendan Kelly, a professor of psychiatry in the College’s School of Medicine, on how to protect your mental health during the coronavirus pandemic. It’ll include a questions and answers session.

The Health Service also offers mindfulness drop-in sessions for students from Monday to Thursday at 1pm. These take place on Zoom and can be accessed through the Health Service’s website. If you can’t make it to these half-hour long sessions, College Health is encouraging students to do five minutes of mindfulness each day. Mindfulness facilitator Karita Saar Cullen is directing students through five minute videos on the service’s Instagram and YouTube accounts.

Trinity Sport

Though the sports centre is closed, staff are working remotely on several initiatives. Trinity Sport is running daily virtual fitness classes for students to try at home while they sit their exams. There are classes in yogalates, dance and boxing taking place, along with several others. The timetable for classes can be accessed on Trinity Sport’s website.

Trinity Sport has also set up a “Virtual Running Community” for students and staff to join, and will connect participants through the Strava app. Students and staff are being challenged to walk, run or jog 4km on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Participants can get access to the platform through Trinity Sport’s website. The initiative will be up and running from Monday, April 27th and will run until May 27th, when there will be a final celebration run at 1pm.