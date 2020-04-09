Lauren Boland Elected Next Trinity News Editor

Lauren Boland has been elected as the editor of Trinity News for the next academic year by the paper’s editorial staff.

Boland, the paper’s current deputy editor and former news editor, ran unopposed for the position.

She was elected yesterday evening by secret ballot after a questions-and-answers session with members of staff at the paper’s AGM. This meeting was held over Zoom as the college is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boland will take over from current editor Aisling Grace in May and lead the paper in its 67th edition.

In a Trinity News article announcing her election, Boland said that she was “delighted” to take on the role and to help students get involved in the paper.

In the article, Grace said: “Lauren will be an amazing Editor. She excelled as News Editor and was supportive to the whole staff as Deputy Editor this year. I’m delighted to be passing on the newspaper to such capable hands.”

Trinity News is one of the constituent publications run and funded by Trinity Publications, a body funded by students.