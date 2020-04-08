Look Up: Mary Robinson’s Dining Hall Portrait

Mary Robinson concluded her term as Trinity’s chancellor last year, and in May, Provost Patrick unveiled a portrait of her in the Dining Hall – making her the first woman celebrated in portrait form in the venue. Here’s the story behind the painting – and why it’s worth looking up and looking at.

What Is It?

Portrait of Mary Robinson is a full-length portrait of former President of Ireland – and now Chancellor of Trinity – Mary Robinson. It was created by Irish painter Mark Shields. It can be seen in its full glory in a gilded frame in the Dining Hall in Front Square. Commissioned by Trinity, the portrait was unveiled in May of this year. The portrait in its style nods to realism and the old masters, but is bright, airy and unmistakable in its setting – the former chancellor is standing in the Exam Hall, where she would be located during commencement ceremonies.

Who Made It?

Mark Shields was born in 1963 in Northern Ireland, where he still lives and works. His work has been exhibited globally. Shields has won numerous awards for his paintings in general, and his portraiture in particular. This portrait could be seen as typifying his most effective style – clear, defiant and warm, with a broad range of artistic influences. This is his first piece in Trinity’s art collection.

Why Should I Care?

It’s worth mentioning, of course, that this is the first portrait of a woman in the Dining Hall, and only the second in all of Trinity, but to say that is what is important about this portrait is to diminish its subject into perhaps the most boring of her titles: a woman. The portrait of Robison, as the leader of the Elders – who has also served as chancellor of the College, High Commissioner for Human Rights in the UN, a barrister, senator, campaigner and President of Ireland – feels as if it was a long time coming for Trinity.

The portrait, as an art form, is commissioned in recognition: it is created to state that this is someone who mattered, to this place and this time, and we should remember them. Shields’s portrait of Robinson succeeds in this recognition – it is large, bold, bright and full length. Robinson takes up almost the full frame, as she has done for her entire career in human rights, law and climate justice.

It’s easy to forget how much of the social change in Ireland in the last half of a century can be directly traced back to Robinson. To have been in Trinity when she was our figurehead is a privilege for all of us, and this portrait will serve to commemorate this privilege, and one of the most important of our country people and alum, for future generations.