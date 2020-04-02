Provost to Meet Residents Tomorrow, in Online Meeting

Residents still in Trinity’s accommodation will be able to talk – over Zoom – with Provost Patrick Prendergast tomorrow evening, as College attempts to stay in touch with those who have remained on campus after its closure.

In an email this evening to those still on campus, Trinity College Dublin Students’ Union President Laura Beston said the College moved to reach out to those still on campus after a meeting she had with Prendergast yesterday.

She said College is “concerned about students feeling isolated during this time”, and is holding the meeting – which will also be attended on Zoom by Trinity’s assistant junior deans – at 6pm tomorrow evening.

“I hope that you are keeping well during this uncertain time”, Beston wrote.

This is the latest measure for Trinity to keep in touch with students and staff living on campus. Last week, students and staff who have remained in residence after the College’s closure were told to download an app that will allow Trinity to track who is living on campus at any given time.

SafeZone is an app that allows users to summon security or safety assistance using their mobile phone or laptop.

A small number of staff and students have remained on campus following Trinity’s decision more than two weeks ago to instruct all residents of college-owned accommodation to vacate.

Controversy erupted in Trinity when the College told all students living in its accommodation that they had just days to vacate their accommodation.

Residents subsequently learned that they would be allowed to stay in Trinity accommodation.

Today, Senior Lecturer Kevin Mitchell told students that they will face online and offline exams in this year’s summer assessments, with assignments replacing exams in some modules.

Exams will take place between April 27th and May 9th, while assignments will be handed in between May 11th and May 15th, Mitchell told students in an email.

Schools will decide what constitutes an exam and what constitutes an assessment, and will set deadlines accordingly.

In an email to students, Mitchell wrote: “These plans are designed to allow you all to complete your studies for this semester and either graduate or progress to your next year of studies. We recognise the very challenging and stressful circumstances that many of you are facing and want to assure you that they are being taken into account in the design and marking of the assessments.”