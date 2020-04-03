Second-Level Students’ Union Urges ‘No Detriment’ Policy in Leaving Cert

The Irish Second-Level Students’ Union (ISSU) has called for the implementation of a “no detriment” policy in junior and leaving certificate exams, adding to growing calls for the system to be rolled out in college assessments this summer.

Almost 50 per cent of 29,000 leaving certificate students who responded to an online survey run by ISSU this week said they’re in favour of cancelling their exams in June and using coursework they’ve already completed to determine their final grades.

Some 26 per cent of those due to sit the leaving certificate said they’d like to sit the exams in June while adhering to social distancing guidelines, with 19 per cent in favour of rescheduling the exams for July or August.

ISSU has recommended that the government adopt a “no detriment” policy – meaning “all grading whether predicted or as a result from marking exams should not go below what their overall grade would have been previous to sitting a final exam”.

“This would ensure fairness in all possible contingency plans taking into consideration the impact and disruption of the Covid-19 crisis when awarding/allocating grades”, the union said.

Overall, almost 47,000 students took part in the survey, with over 18,000 junior certificate students responding.

Around 77 per cent of junior certificate students are in favour of cancelling the exams in June and using coursework to date to determine their final grades.

The news comes as students across the country campaign for a “no detriment” system to be implemented in universities – meaning students with a passing grade will finish with a final grade that’s either the same or higher than their average so far this year.

Trinity College Dublin Students’ Union (TCDSU) President Laura Beston yesterday said that the College is considering adopting the policy, after a meeting she held with Provost Patrick Prendergast in the issue.

In an escalation of the campaign, Trinity students have today begun a campaign of email bombardment against the College, demanding the implementation of the policy.

Today, a private Facebook group was set up encouraging students to email Provost Patrick Prendergast, Vice-Provost Jurgen Barkhoff and Senior Lecturer Kevin Mitchell asking for the implementation of this policy.

In a post in the group, Gráinne Sexton, one of the founders of the campaign, said: “Trinity hate nothing more than negative publicity and our hope is that both media attention and pressure from public representatives will force college to consider fairer provisions for the upcoming exams.”

“Over the next few days, we will be launching a defined strategic plan for you all to contact your local TDs, councillors and senators”, she wrote. “For now, however, focus on bombarding the Provost, Vice-Provost, Senior Lecturer and your Head(s) of School.”